Act fast! Save $800 on this plush Serta mattress in Presidents' Day sale

Have you been seeking a plush mattress that'll support you while offering plenty of pressure relief and comfort? Usually, these mattresses come at a high price, but thanks to the Presidents' Day sales, we're seeing some huge discounts. And Mattress Firm is offering one of the best deals we've seen. The Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 2.0 Euro Top mattress is $800 off at Mattress Firm. This bring a queen down to just $399.99 (was $1,199.99), which is a fantastic price for a luxury bed.

This mattress is exclusive to Mattress Firm and provides fabulous support with its 825-coil density system and 3-zone comfort. Designed to accommodate all sleep positions like this year's best mattresses, this Serta bed boasts strong motion isolation, making it a solid choice for sleepers who toss and turn throughout the night. It's also breathable with a PillowSoft Aire foam layer that promotes airflow with its gently rippling foam.

If you buy direct from Serta, you'll be looking at over $1,000 for a queen in its Presidents' Day mattress sale, which is why we think this sale from Mattress Firm is well worth taking advantage. Let's take a closer look at what the Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress can offer...

Serta Perfect Sleeper Charlotte 2.0 Euro Top mattress

Was from: $999.99

Now from: $299.99

Saving: Up to $800 at Mattress Firm Summary: If you've been looking for a comfy all-rounder mattress that won't break the bank, this Mattress Firm exclusive could be what you're looking for. While we haven't tested this mattress ourselves, like the best hybrid mattresses, the design boasts strong support with its 825-coil density system and 3-zone comfort. It's topped with PillowSoft Aire foam that hugs the body, while allowing air to flow through it. This will help sleepers regulate their temperature throughout the night. It's also suitable for use with an adjustable base, so you can get an optimal position for watching reading, watching TV, or to help mitigate snoring or sleep apnea. It has a medium feel, and with the plush Euro top, we expect pressure relief to be excellent, comparable to the best mattresses for side sleepers. Price history: The Serta mattress was originally priced at $1,199.99 for a queen, but with the 66% discount, it drops to just $399.99, saving you an incredible $800. The saving is even bigger if you opt for a twin size, which is $299.99 (was $999.99), saving you 70%. The 66% discount applies to all other sizes. This is a huge sale and one worth taking advantage of as we're unsure how long it'll last. Benefits: 120-night trial | free delivery | 10-year limited warranty

