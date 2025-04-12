5 queen mattresses under $500 to shop this weekend — I found a bed for every sleep style
Budget-friendly mattress deals from Siena, Serta, Sealy and more
This weekend's mattress sales are a great opportunity to invest in better sleep for less, with deals like the four-star rated Siena Mattress only $349 for a queen at Amazon. Our testers loved the support of the Siena and in this sale it's exceptional value for money.
How do these beds compare to the choices in our best mattress 2025 guide for all sleepers? As budget options, they're unlikely to offer the same long-term comfort as our top mattress picks, but even at a low price point you can find a bed that's right for your sleep needs and supports your sleeping position.
Below I've found the best mattress sales to shop this weekend that suit every kind of sleeper. Plus, they're all under $500 for a queen. And with the Memorial Day mattress sales upcoming, watch this space for future savings...
1. Zinus Calm 10" Memory Foam Mattress: queen was $249 now $178 at Walmart
Zinus is the brand behind one of the best cheap mattresses we've tested. While the Calm is a different model to the Zinus Green Team Memory Foam Mattress we reviewed, we expect it to deliver similar levels of squishy pressure relief for side sleepers — although watch out for overheating, a common problem in cheaper all-foam beds. At $178 this is exceptional value for a queen, particularly if you're shopping for a guest room.
User score: ★★★★ (650+ reviews)
2. EGOHOME 12" Memory Foam Mattress: queen was $399.99 now $339.99 at Amazon
EGOHOME's all-foam mattress uses gel-infused foam to adapt to both your body and your temperature, for pressure-relieving comfort that stays cooler overnight. While we expect this mattress to appeal to side sleepers, reviews suggest a medium-firm feel — a good choice for back sleepers. The current sale matches the best deal we've seen on this model, with a queen only $339.99. A 10-year warranty is included but there's no sleep trial.
User score: ★★★★½ (100 reviews)
3. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: queen was $399 now $349 at Amazon
Our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review team was blown away by this budget-friendly mattress. Considering the low price tag, it delivers good support for stomach and back sleepers with a breathable feel and superb motion isolation — but that's less of a surprise when you realize Siena is owned by Resident Home, the brand behind the best memory foam mattress we've tested. Right now it's slightly cheaper to shop at Amazon rather than direct from Siena, as a queen is only $349 (was $399.) And you get excellent benefits, with a 180-night trial and 10-year warranty.
4. Sealy Dreamlife 10" Memory Foam Mattress: queen was $499 now $424.15 at Amazon
The Sealy Dreamlife just sneaks in under budget at full price ($499) but if you can catch this sale a queen is a bargain at $424.15, matching the lowest price we've seen. Treated with antimicrobial surface guard technology to fight a build-up of germs and allergens (good news as hay fever season kicks off), the medium feel should offer the kind of pressure relief we expect from the best mattresses for side sleepers. A 10-year warranty is included but there doesn't appear to be a sleep trial.
User score: ★★★★½ (3,300+ reviews)
5. Serta Sheep Dreams 12" Memory Foam Mattress: queen was $649 now $449 at Walmart
The all-foam Serta Sheep Dreams uses a dense foam support core to keep the body lifted and the spine straight as you sleep (although some users complain it's too firm.) Like the best mattresses in a box, the Serta simply has to be unrolled, unpacked and left to expand before you can snuggle up to sleep, and with a 10-year warranty, we're expecting decent longevity.
User score: ★★★★½ (390+ reviews)
