Tour de France 2025 LIVE: watch FREE from abroad, stage 5, route, build-up, updates

The 2025 Tour de France has endured a crash-ridden opening few days, with green jersey favorite Jasper Philipsen already abandoning the tour.

Today marks stage five, a key time-trial that promises to be a thrilling showdown between top yellow jersey contenders. Tadej Pogacar is among the favorites but will face fierce competition from the likes of Remco Evenepoel, Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard.

Cycling fans in the U.K. and Australia are in luck — they can catch stage five for free on ITVX and SBS respectively. So stick with us as we bring you live action from Caen on day five of the 2025 Tour de France.

How to watch Tour de France 2025 from abroad