Tour de France 2025 LIVE: watch FREE from abroad, stage 5, route, build-up, updates
Eager to watch the biggest race in cycling? Here is how to watch stage 5 of the 2025 Tour de France live in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia.
The 2025 Tour de France has endured a crash-ridden opening few days, with green jersey favorite Jasper Philipsen already abandoning the tour.
Today marks stage five, a key time-trial that promises to be a thrilling showdown between top yellow jersey contenders. Tadej Pogacar is among the favorites but will face fierce competition from the likes of Remco Evenepoel, Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard.
Cycling fans in the U.K. and Australia are in luck — they can catch stage five for free on ITVX and SBS respectively. So stick with us as we bring you live action from Caen on day five of the 2025 Tour de France.
How to watch Tour de France 2025 from abroad
LIVE: Latest Updates
What time does Stage 5 of the Tour de France start?
Being a time-trial, each rider will set off individually, two minutes apart.
First up we have Yevgeniy Fedorov of XDS Astana at 12:10 p.m. BST and we will go all the way through to 4 p.m. when GC leader Mathieu van der Poel roles down the ramp.
Timings are done based on GC order.
General Classification after Stage 4
Mathieu van der Poel will wear yellow again today in Caen.
1. Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned - Alpecin-Deceuninck) 16hrs 46mins 00secs
2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) Same time
3. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) +8secs
4. Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) +19secs
5. Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) +26secs
6. Enric Mas (Spa-Movistar) +48secs
7. Oscar Onley (GB/Picnic PostNL) +55secs
8. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates-XRG) Same time
9. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Soudal Quick-Step) +58secs
10. Mattias Skjelmose (Den/Lidl-Trek) +1min 02secs
Welcome to Stage 5 of the Tour de France
What a day we have in store!
The Yellow Jersey battle heated up in Rouen as Tadej Pogacar attempted to break Jonas Vingegaard's resolve. While the Slovenian managed to take the stage, the Dane was with him every step of the way and will be eyeing a victory on this time-trial.
However, both of the GC favorites will have Remco Evenepoel (pictured above) to contend with. The flat 33km course is a match made in heaven for the 25-year-old, who took stage seven in similar fashion last year.
Looking to watch the action? U.K. residents can Stream Stage Five of the Tour de France live and free on ITVX from 2 p.m. BST.