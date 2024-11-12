Live
Click Frenzy 2024: the 20+ best deals on Day 1 of the Aussie-exclusive sale
Shop and save during Australia's biggest online sale
Bargain shoppers, rejoice! Click Frenzy's The Main Event is here. This online Aussie sale kicks off tonight, from 7pm AEDT to Friday, November 15, 2024, at 11:59pm AEDT, with major retailers jumping on board the sales train.
This is the second official "Click Frenzy" event of the year, following Click Frenzy Mayhem in May. If May's sale is anything to go by, Click Frenzy The Main Event is the ideal time to save big on new, big-ticket items, like the hottest tech, kitchen appliances, televisions, mattresses, and more — especially if you can't wait for Black Friday 2024 in two weeks.
Plenty of huge retailers and brands have signed up for the sale, including Dyson, The Good Guys, Kogan and Sennheiser, so there'll be stacks of great deals to peruse come this evening. And while we'd love to help you find all the bargain buys, here at Tom's Guide we're going to stick to what we do best — the electronics, lifestyle products and home appliances we've tested or used ourselves.
So, if you're ready to shop til you drop, Click Frenzy's impressive four-day sale is the time to do just that. Like other major sales we cover, we will keep this live blog constantly updated with epic new deals throughout the sales fest, which starts at 7pm AEDT on Tuesday, November 12 and ends 11:59pm AEDT on Friday, November 15.
Click Frenzy 2024: Retailer Quick Links
- Bose: save up to 40% off the Bose Soundlink Revolve
- Crocs: up to 60% off select pairs + 30% off all orders over AU$89
- De'Longhi: up to 30% off automatic coffee machines
- Dyson: brand new vacuums starting from AU$399
- Emma Sleep: up to 60% off select mattresses, pillows, duvets and more
- Every Plate: save big on weeknight dinners with an Every Plate meal subscription
- Hello Fresh: score up to AU$200 off meal subscription boxes
- HP: save up to 50% off laptops
- Kogan: up to 65% off a huge range of tech, homewares, furniture and more
- Lenovo: score discounts on gaming laptops, 2-in-1s and more
- MyDeal: score an extra AU$10 off with any AU$75 spend
- Nespresso: free coffee capsules with eligible coffee machine orders
- Sennheiser: up to 60% off selected headphones, soundbars and speakers
- The Iconic: shop and save up to 30% off during The Iconic's Frenzy sale
- The Shaver Shop: up to 70% off personal grooming and beauty tools
- The Good Guys: save big on smart home items, kitchen appliances and more
Click Frenzy 2024: Phones
Save up to AU$252
One way to score a cheap(er) iPhone is to grab an older model, which often receive the best discounts. The iPhone 14 came out in 2022, and Apple generally supports its handsets for a minimum of 5 years, so the 14 should be good through 2027. While it won't get Apple's upcoming AI, this is otherwise still a very capable handset, with a 6.1-inch display, A15 processor and lots of storage.
Save AU$370
Samsung's foldables are incredible, but they're also very expensive. Thankfully, you can currently save 15% off the Galaxy Z Fold 6's RRP right now for the 256GB model, which is terrific. This book-style handset unfolds into a gorgeous mini tablet, which is excellent for multi-tasking — especially if you have a compatible S Pen.
Click Frenzy 2024: Televisions
Save AU$400
Samsung's Q60D QLED TV is a powerful home screen option. With exceptional QLED picture quality and wireless Dolby Atmos audio, there isn't anyone who'll be left disappointed by getting their hands on one, now discounted by 21%.
Click Frenzy 2024: Laptops
Save AU$605
Apple products rarely get much of a discount, so this 12% discount on its M3 Max MacBook Pro is pretty decent. This powerful laptop still packs a punch, even if it's been superseded by the new M4 models. Sports a beautiful 14-inch display along with 36GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.
Save AU$990
Are you a creative or business professional who's after a versatile 2-in-1 machine with a massive touchscreen that also supports stylus functionality? The Yoda 7i provides just that, boasting a 16-inch touchscreen display that's designed to work with the included Lenovo digital pen. It also has decent specs, including 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Now available at a massive discount.
Save AU$1,800
Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i is a fantastic option for those who want the convenience of a laptop and the extra workspace provided by a multi-screen setup. Yes, this is a laptop that comes with not one, but two 13.3-inch 3K OLED screens, along with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, which is a dream for the productivity minded user. Typically, this kind of thing isn't cheap, but you can pick it up at a mammoth 38% discount.
Click Frenzy 2024: Gaming, PCs and Peripherals
Save AU$10
Often discounted during major sales, the Xbox Series X | S controller is reduced once again. Admittedly not the hugest saving, but still worth taking advantage of if you need an extra controller or two, especially now that they come with Bluetooth compatibility straight out of the box.
Save AU$250
The latest iteration of the Meta Quest VR headset has plummeted to a low price of AU$799.99. Plus, you'll even score Batman: Arkham Shadow game to try out your VR skills with this bundle. But if you're keen to get started in the world of VR, you better act fast — these bundles are sure to sell like hotcakes.
Click Frenzy 2024: Audio & wearables
Save AU$245.95
In our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review we said it had "plain looks", but when it comes to performance, it absolutely impresses. We liked it so much that we had to give it a full five stars! They're lightweight, comfortable to wear, offer up to 60 hours of battery life and have excellent ANC. We were even impressed by its call quality.
All other colours, including the Pride Edition, are available for the same price.
Save AU$25
This awesome portable speaker is perfect for on-the-go use, with up to 14 hours of playtime on a singular charge. You can connect via Bluetooth up to 40 metres away — insane, right? — and it pumps out your fave songs with 360-degree sound. You can get this for AU$25.90 cheaper at Amazon, but wherever you purchase this little beauty, you're in for a treat either way.
Click Frenzy 2024: Smart Home
Save AU$60
Despite only releasing last week (!), the latest Kindle models have scored a modest discount in a bundle alongside the 5th gen Echo Dot.
Available in a range of colourways, including the Matcha Kindle and Glacier White Echo Dot combination.
Click Frenzy 2024: Appliances
Save AU$324.90
This at-home espresso machine is perfect for coffee connoisseurs and has long held a position on our round-up of the best espresso machines. Slashing AU$324.90 off RRP using our exclusive code BREVFUTURE10, this manual coffee machine streamlines the brewing process from beans to latte with its integrated conical burr grinder, steam wand and precise espresso extraction.
Save AU$750
An absolute steal for half price, this is Dyson's best purifying fan. There's no heating functionality here, but this purifier fan is perfect for larger homes, especially during hot summer nights.
Save AU$121
Looking to whip up your own frozen desserts at home? Then look no further! Slashing AU$121 off RRP, this Good Guys deal on the famous Ninja Creami is hard to pass up.
Save AU$20
This NutriBullet Mega Pack has all you could ever need in a compact blending setup. With a normal extractor blade for tough-skinned fruit and veggies and an extra milling blade for breaking down nuts, coffee beans and seeds, you can whip up almost anything with this speedy blender. Also, the pack features some great on-the-go accessories, including a flip-top lid, vessel grips and a lip ring for straight-from-the-cup drinking.
Save AU$202
Looking for a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner that won't burn a massive hole in your pocket? Then don't dismiss the V8. It's powerful enough for a great clean on hard floors. It can even handle carpets but will take a few goes on high and middle-pile mats.
Save AU$82
Calling all pet owners, parents, and messy eaters, this little machine is for you. Using warm water and stain formula, this carpet washer quickly removes spots and stains from carpets, furniture, rugs and more, with ease. Saving you time and money, this machine is worth every penny.
Save AU$104
Black Friday is always one of the best times of the year to upgrade your kitchen appliances at a discount and this saving on a ChiQ 202L refrigerator is a great example. With an eye-catching design and built-in features enabling you to easily conserve energy and give your power bills a break, this one is a solid Black Friday buy.
Click Frenzy 2024: Personal care
Save AU$170
Dubbed Dyson's "most intelligent" hairdryer, this Nural model is designed to dry your hair faster and without the possibility of heat damage thanks to its new Scalp Protect mode. We gave it a massive 4 out of 5 stars in our review, only knocking it back due to its hefty price tag.
You can grab the Nural for AU$579 now at Dyson direct, or at other retailers like Myer for AU$599, but no matter where you grab this hair dryer, it's worth snapping up at a discounted price.
Save AU$30
Styling your tresses doesn't have to end in knotty messes, thanks to the Shark SmoothStyle. The tool was specifically designed to straighten and smooth hair through heated comb technology, delivering healthy and voluminous end results. The styler also comes with Wet Hair mode so you can quickly style wet hair with minimal heat damage.
Click Frenzy 2024: Mattresses
In need of a new bed? Emma mattresses promise to support weight evenly so your posture is maintained through the night, reducing aches and pains. Right now, you can save up to 60% off all Emma mattresses thanks to this awesome Click Frenzy deal. What a win.
Save AU$400
The Valmori Hybrid II mattress combines memory foam and steel pocket springs with a natural latex layer to provide the ultimate level of support for side sleepers. The mattress is designed with a gel memory foam topper for temperature regulation and motion isolation, so if you frequently toss and turn, your partner can sleep relatively undisturbed.
NOTE: The queen-size Hybrid II is only available for pre-order, but if you do decide to purchase one, you'll score an additional AU$50 off — that's a total of AU$450 in savings for just the queen only.
Save AU$400
Rated as Valmori's own bestseller, the Spring Mattress provides unparalleled support for those wanting a firmer bed base and a built-in pillow top. The mattress houses a traditional pocket spring design that gives the mattress some extra bounce and promises optimal spine alignment. As the firmest mattress in the Valmori range, it's suitable for all types of sleepers but could be best suited to back sleepers who need that extra support.
Save AU$400
The S-Shape Foam Mattress pairs the best of both the Spring and Hybrid II mattresses into one memory foam and latex package. The star feature is the thick, high-density foam layer that's supported by natural latex, which is distributed strategically throughout the mattress to target body support and alignment. This mattress also comes with a removable cover and anti-slip bottom.
Click Frenzy 2024: Fashion
Save AU$16
Knocking up to 20% off, these clogs are extremely versatile, breathable and dry fast when wet, making them perfect for almost every activity. And without these sandals, we wouldn't know what Jibbitz are and their ability to personalise any pair of Crocs to your liking.
Save AU$65
With a whopping 4.5 stars from customer reviews, this funky take on the classic clogs are worth a mention. These shoes feature a fully moulded Croslite upper and foundation, which gives them a streetwear aesthetic. Like other clogs, they're totally waterproof, easy to wear and come with a supportive back strap.
LIVE: Latest Updates
If you're anything like us here at Tom's Guide, then you're probably fans of the wildly popular clogs brand, Crocs. While 'Croctober' celebrations ceased last month, Crocs are back again with another sale, this time joining in on the fun of Click Frenzy.
During Crocs Frenzy sale, you can score up to 60% off select pairs and an extra 30% off all orders over AU$89. To get you started on your croc-stompin', we've selected a few of our favourite deals below that are worth snapping up right now:
- Crocs Classic Clog: was
AU$79.99now AU$63.99 at Crocs
- Crocs Women's Classic Platform Clog: was
AU$99.99now AU$79.99 at Crocs
- Crocs Echo Clog: was
AU$129.99now AU$64.99 at Crocs
- Crocs Siren Clog: was
AU$149.99now AU$89.99 at Crocs
If you know anything about hair tools, chances are you've heard of this one. Debuting earlier this year, Dyson's latest iteration of the Supersonic hair dryer, the Nural, has been dubbed as the brand's "most intelligent" hairdryer.
The Nural is designed to dry your hair faster and without the possibility of heat damage thanks to its new Scalp Protect mode. We gave it a massive 4 out of 5 stars in our review, only knocking it back due to its hefty price tag, as we don't think it's the most affordable option. But we did enjoy the fact that it can be used on different hair types, with a speciality diffuser attachment created for coily and curly hair.
You can now grab the Supersonic Nural for AU$579 at Dyson direct, but no matter where you purchase this hair dryer, it's worth snapping up at a discounted price.
Dyson Supersonic Nural:
was AU$749 now AU$579 at Dyson (save AU$170)
Hi there! If you're new here, welcome to Tom's Guide live coverage of the 2024 Click Frenzy sales in Australia. The major online sale officially kicks off on Tuesday, November 12 at 7pm AEDT and will close out on Friday, November 15 at 11:59pm AEDT.
We've covered numerous sales events at Tom's Guide, and Click Frenzy The Main Event is absolutely no exception. In the lead-up to Black Friday 2024 in a few short weeks, we're in deal-hunting mode 24/7 and we want to help you find the best prices on all the hottest tech, home appliances, lifestyle products and more, just in time for Christmas.
So stick with us as we're piling on some great recommendations from top trusted retailers. We're going to do this live as we find these great deals, so you may want to bookmark this page and come back when our live updates start trickling in. But until then, happy clicking!