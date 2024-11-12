Click Frenzy 2024: the 20+ best deals on Day 1 of the Aussie-exclusive sale

Bargain shoppers, rejoice! Click Frenzy's The Main Event is here. This online Aussie sale kicks off tonight, from 7pm AEDT to Friday, November 15, 2024, at 11:59pm AEDT, with major retailers jumping on board the sales train.

This is the second official "Click Frenzy" event of the year, following ﻿﻿Click Frenzy Mayhem in May. If May's sale is anything to go by, Click Frenzy The Main Event is the ideal time to save big on new, big-ticket items, like the hottest tech, kitchen appliances, televisions, mattresses, and more — especially if you can't wait for Black Friday 2024 in two weeks.

Plenty of huge retailers and brands have signed up for the sale, including Dyson, The Good Guys, Kogan and Sennheiser, so there'll be stacks of great deals to peruse come this evening. And while we'd love to help you find all the bargain buys, here at Tom's Guide we're going to stick to what we do best — the electronics, lifestyle products and home appliances we've tested or used ourselves.

So, if you're ready to shop til you drop, Click Frenzy's impressive four-day sale is the time to do just that. Like other major sales we cover, we will keep this live blog constantly updated with epic new deals throughout the sales fest, which starts at 7pm AEDT on Tuesday, November 12 and ends 11:59pm AEDT on Friday, November 15.

Click Frenzy 2024: Phones

Apple iPhone 14 (512GB): was AU $1,849 now AU $1,597 at Amazon AU Save up to AU$252

One way to score a cheap(er) iPhone is to grab an older model, which often receive the best discounts. The iPhone 14 came out in 2022, and Apple generally supports its handsets for a minimum of 5 years, so the 14 should be good through 2027. While it won't get Apple's upcoming AI, this is otherwise still a very capable handset, with a 6.1-inch display, A15 processor and lots of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB: was AU $2,749 now AU $2,330 at Amazon AU Save AU$370

Samsung's foldables are incredible, but they're also very expensive. Thankfully, you can currently save 15% off the Galaxy Z Fold 6's RRP right now for the 256GB model, which is terrific. This book-style handset unfolds into a gorgeous mini tablet, which is excellent for multi-tasking — especially if you have a compatible S Pen.

Click Frenzy 2024: Televisions

Click Frenzy 2024: Laptops

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16-inch (Gen 9): was AU $2,289 now AU $1,419 at Lenovo AU Save AU$990

Are you a creative or business professional who's after a versatile 2-in-1 machine with a massive touchscreen that also supports stylus functionality? The Yoda 7i provides just that, boasting a 16-inch touchscreen display that's designed to work with the included Lenovo digital pen. It also has decent specs, including 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Now available at a massive discount.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (Gen 9): was AU $4,699 now AU $2,899 at Lenovo AU Save AU$1,800

Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i is a fantastic option for those who want the convenience of a laptop and the extra workspace provided by a multi-screen setup. Yes, this is a laptop that comes with not one, but two 13.3-inch 3K OLED screens, along with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, which is a dream for the productivity minded user. Typically, this kind of thing isn't cheap, but you can pick it up at a mammoth 38% discount.

Click Frenzy 2024: Gaming, PCs and Peripherals

Xbox Series X|S controller: was AU $89.95 now AU $79 at Amazon AU Save AU$10

Often discounted during major sales, the Xbox Series X | S controller is reduced once again. Admittedly not the hugest saving, but still worth taking advantage of if you need an extra controller or two, especially now that they come with Bluetooth compatibility straight out of the box.

Meta Quest 3 (512GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow: was AU $1,049.99 now AU $799.99 at Amazon AU Save AU$250

The latest iteration of the Meta Quest VR headset has plummeted to a low price of AU$799.99. Plus, you'll even score Batman: Arkham Shadow game to try out your VR skills with this bundle. But if you're keen to get started in the world of VR, you better act fast — these bundles are sure to sell like hotcakes.

Click Frenzy 2024: Audio & wearables

Click Frenzy 2024: Smart Home

Click Frenzy 2024: Appliances

NutriBullet Mega Pack 900W Blender: was AU $119 now AU $99 at The Good Guys Save AU$20

This NutriBullet Mega Pack has all you could ever need in a compact blending setup. With a normal extractor blade for tough-skinned fruit and veggies and an extra milling blade for breaking down nuts, coffee beans and seeds, you can whip up almost anything with this speedy blender. Also, the pack features some great on-the-go accessories, including a flip-top lid, vessel grips and a lip ring for straight-from-the-cup drinking.

ChiQ 202L Top Mount Refrigerator: was AU $449 now AU $345 at The Good Guys Save AU$104

Black Friday is always one of the best times of the year to upgrade your kitchen appliances at a discount and this saving on a ChiQ 202L refrigerator is a great example. With an eye-catching design and built-in features enabling you to easily conserve energy and give your power bills a break, this one is a solid Black Friday buy.

Click Frenzy 2024: Personal care

Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer: was AU $749 now AU $579 at Dyson Save AU$170

Dubbed Dyson's "most intelligent" hairdryer, this Nural model is designed to dry your hair faster and without the possibility of heat damage thanks to its new Scalp Protect mode. We gave it a massive 4 out of 5 stars in our review, only knocking it back due to its hefty price tag. You can grab the Nural for AU$579 now at Dyson direct, or at other retailers like Myer for AU$599, but no matter where you grab this hair dryer, it's worth snapping up at a discounted price.

Shark SmoothStyle: was AU $149.99 now AU $119.99 at Myer Save AU$30

Styling your tresses doesn't have to end in knotty messes, thanks to the Shark SmoothStyle. The tool was specifically designed to straighten and smooth hair through heated comb technology, delivering healthy and voluminous end results. The styler also comes with Wet Hair mode so you can quickly style wet hair with minimal heat damage.

Click Frenzy 2024: Mattresses

Emma Sleep | Up to 60% off mattresses: at Emma Sleep In need of a new bed? Emma mattresses promise to support weight evenly so your posture is maintained through the night, reducing aches and pains. Right now, you can save up to 60% off all Emma mattresses thanks to this awesome Click Frenzy deal. What a win.

Valmori Hybrid II Mattress: was AU $900 now AU $500 at Valmori Home Collection Save AU$400

The Valmori Hybrid II mattress combines memory foam and steel pocket springs with a natural latex layer to provide the ultimate level of support for side sleepers. The mattress is designed with a gel memory foam topper for temperature regulation and motion isolation, so if you frequently toss and turn, your partner can sleep relatively undisturbed. NOTE: The queen-size Hybrid II is only available for pre-order, but if you do decide to purchase one, you'll score an additional AU$50 off — that's a total of AU$450 in savings for just the queen only.

Valmori Spring Mattress: was AU $950 now AU $550 at Valmori Home Collection Save AU$400

Rated as Valmori's own bestseller, the Spring Mattress provides unparalleled support for those wanting a firmer bed base and a built-in pillow top. The mattress houses a traditional pocket spring design that gives the mattress some extra bounce and promises optimal spine alignment. As the firmest mattress in the Valmori range, it's suitable for all types of sleepers but could be best suited to back sleepers who need that extra support.

Valmori S-Shape Foam Mattress: was AU $850 now AU $450 at Valmori Home Collection Save AU$400

The S-Shape Foam Mattress pairs the best of both the Spring and Hybrid II mattresses into one memory foam and latex package. The star feature is the thick, high-density foam layer that's supported by natural latex, which is distributed strategically throughout the mattress to target body support and alignment. This mattress also comes with a removable cover and anti-slip bottom.

Click Frenzy 2024: Fashion