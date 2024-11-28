Live
Black Friday deals LIVE — 150+ ace Aussie discounts we'd buy with our own money
We're here to uncover the best Black Friday deals from the top Australian retailers
Black Friday deals are already underway in Australia, with many retailers launching their sales well ahead of the official date of November 29, 2024, and you can expect the discounts to fly thick and fast until the Cyber Weekend sales period wraps up at the close of Cyber Monday on December 2, 2024.
We've already seen huge price reductions from most of the major retailers, with the likes of Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Myer and eBay all taking part, along with deals on top brands like Lululemon, Koala, Crocs, Emma Sleep, Dyson, Apple, Samsung and more up for grabs throughout the rest of the weekend.
This year, the Tom's Guide AU team will be providing live updates of all the best bargains as soon as we spot them, pointing you towards massive savings on big ticket items like TVs, laptops, smartphones and cameras, along with smaller items which often fall into impulse-purchase territory, like fitness trackers, headphones, power banks, games, PC peripherals, vacuums and more. We recommend you bookmark this page and check back regularly over the next few days.
So whether you're looking to save money on your Christmas shopping, or simply want to treat yourself to something new, the Cyber Weekend sales period is often the best time to do so. Here are the best Black Friday deals and discounts we've spotted so far.
I'm the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide's Australian edition. I've been hunting deals for the last 10 years and my goal is to help you find the best prices on during this year's Black Friday sales. Whether you're in the market for a new smart device, laptop, headphones or Lego set, my team and I will try and help you out by rounding up the top Black Friday deals worth considering.
Hi! I'm Lucy, a staff writer here at Tom's Guide AU. I've been deal hunting for a year now in hopes of finding you the best bargain buys during the Black Friday sales. Whether you're shopping for the latest tech, home appliances or a new pair of sneakers, I'll be on deck to help you score the best Black Friday deals on offer.
Black Friday sales 2024: retailer quicklinks
- Amazon: big savings on thousands of items across a variety of categories
- Bose: price reductions on select headphones, soundbars and speakers
- Breville: 10% off code (BREVFUTURE10) for everything site-wide
- Dell: save on your next computer, laptop or PC peripherals
- Dyson: savings on cordless vacuums, purifiers and hairstyling tech
- Google Store: discounts on all Pixel and Nest products
- HP Australia: prices slashed on laptops, desktops and printers
- JB Hi-Fi: discounts on laptops, phones, TVs and more
- Kogan: up to 65% off across a wide variety of items
- Lenovo: save up to 49% off during Lenovo's Black Friday sale
- Razer: nab a Razer mystery freebie with orders over AU$349
- Samsung: discounts on phones, tablets, monitors, appliances and more
- Sonos: score bargain prices on soundbars, speakers and more
- Secretlab: huge savings on gaming chairs
- Sony: price matching on cameras, TVs, headphones, speakers and more
- The Good Guys: save big on electronics, appliances and more
Black Friday sales 2024: best deals
Phones
Save AU$500
Google's first foldable only landed in Australia a few months ago, but it's already received an impressive AU$500 discount at JB Hi-Fi. The phone is packed with many of the same great specs as the Pixel 9 Pro XL, just with slightly less powerful cameras. But if you're in the market for a foldable, it's definitely one you ought to consider.
Save up to AU$252
One way to score a cheap(er) iPhone is to grab an older model, which often receive the best discounts. The iPhone 14 came out in 2022, and Apple generally supports its handsets for a minimum of 5 years, so the 14 should be good through 2027. While it won't get Apple's upcoming AI, this is otherwise still a very capable handset, with a 6.1-inch display, A15 processor and lots of storage.
Save AU$370
Samsung's foldables are incredible, but they're also very expensive. Thankfully, you can currently save 15% off the Galaxy Z Fold 6's RRP right now for the 256GB model, which is terrific. This book-style handset unfolds into a gorgeous mini tablet, which is excellent for multi-tasking — especially if you have a compatible S Pen.
Save AU$329
If the book-style foldable is too big for you, perhaps a clamshell-style handset is what you're after. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 folds down to half its size, making it extra compact and easier to store. Right now, the Silver Shadow is the cheapest with a 13% discount, while the Blue, Mint and Yellow models are up to 10% off.
Laptops
Save AU$802
The newly launched Yoga Slim 7i Aura features the latest Series 2 Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, a spacious 15.3-inch 2800 x 1800 touchscreen, plus 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. As is often the case, Amazon's listing has a few spec errors — this model comes with an excellent IPS screen, not an OLED. You can also find the Aura at JB Hi-Fi for the same price or buy directly from Lenovo for AU$2 more.
Another option worth checking out is the 14-inch Yoga Slim 7x Snapdragon laptop, now AU$1,999 (down from AU$2,909).
Save AU$400
Chromebooks are an affordable alternative to traditional laptops, and this HP Chromebook x360 is cheaper still thanks to an enormous 44% discount. It sports 8GB of RAM and a 14-inch touchscreen which folds all the back, letting you use it as a tablet.
This basic Chromebook (model 14b-cd0001TU) is currently on sale at HP, with 44% off. Expect around 10 hours of battery life, according to HP.
Save AU$740
Lenovo's IdeaPad Pro 5i is a great productivity-focused laptop, and this model, which carries an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H chipset, 32GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage has received a massive 35% discount. We haven't tested it, but our mates over at Tom's Hardware quite liked it.
Save AU$822
MSI's Katana 15 is built for gaming, so you'd expect it to be quite expensive. Thankfully, this 38% discount makes it quite affordable when you factor in its RTX 4050 GPU with a 144Hz 1080p display. It also boasts 16GB of RAM and 512GB of fast SSD storage.
Save AU$3,100 with eBay Plus
The HP Omen 17 is already down to AU$3,248 at the manufacturer, but if you sign up to eBay Plus and use the code HP20SAVE, the price comes down even further to just AU$2,598. What a win, as the laptop is ideal for gamers, with RTX 4080, an i7-13700HX CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD and a huge 17.3-inch display.
Save AU$990
Are you a creative or business professional who's after a versatile 2-in-1 machine with a massive touchscreen that also supports stylus functionality? The Yoda 7i provides just that, boasting a 16-inch touchscreen display that's designed to work with the included Lenovo digital pen. It also has decent specs, including 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Now available at a massive discount.
Save AU$1,800
Lenovo's Yoga Book 9i is a fantastic option for those who want the convenience of a laptop and the extra workspace provided by a multi-screen setup. Yes, this is a laptop that comes with not one, but two 13.3-inch 3K OLED screens, along with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, which is a dream for the productivity minded user. Typically, this kind of thing isn't cheap, but you can pick it up at a mammoth 38% discount.
Save AU$830
Proving that Lenovo has a 2-in-1 for every user, the Yoga 7i is a great option for productivity-minded users thanks to its more conservative 14-inch IPS touchscreen display and 360º fold-over design. It carries an Ultra 5 125U processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, and is ideal for video calls thanks to its IR camera and noise cancellation features. Use it like a tablet or like a laptop.
Save AU$740
Looking for a decent gaming laptop at a great price? Lenovo's LOQ is good mid-range option that sports an RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Admittedly, its Intel Core i5 CPU is on the older side, but is still powerful enough for 1080p gaming at decent frame rates on its 144Hz screen.
Save AU$520
Looking for a machine that will take on your daily tasks without any hassle? Lenovo's Ideapad Slim 5 is a great option, thanks to some powerful specs, including an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It also sports a crisp 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 400 nit brightness. Add to this a facial recognition webcam, and you have everything you need in a productivity-focused laptop.
Save AU$1,330
With a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, 400-nit brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour, this Yoga Pro 7 model with a Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is a pretty good buy for those looking for a productivity-focused machine. It also sports an RTX 3050 graphics card, so it'll offer moderate gaming performance, too. We also like its elegant lightweight design and efficiency.
Tablets and e-readers
Save AU$62
With the biggest discount on any of the 2024 models, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition gives you double the storage of the standard model, and wireless charging. Plus, you can choose from two shiny new colourways, Metallic Jade and Metallic Black.
Save AU$32
If you're in the market for a Kindle but don't know where to start, this new model is the perfect first e-reader. Designed as the lightest and most compact Kindle, it has a 300ppi high-res display screen, measuring 6 inches. It also has 16GB of storage space for housing thousands of your favourite e-books.
Save AU$202
Slashing a massive AU$202 off RRP, this Kindle Scribe is the perfect all-in-one ereader that'll satisfy your reading, writing and drawing hobbies. Down to an all-time low, this Kindle comes with a pen stylus, allowing you to take notes as you read and mark up documents.
Save AU$40
Not the biggest discount, but it's worth considering as it's a Kobo Elispa 2E. Our colleague over at TechRadar loved it so much she uses it daily as a note-taking device, and she appreciated the UX. There's Google Drive and Dropbox support too, so you can load your notes, scribbles and whatnot on your preferred cloud storage.
Televisions
(Save AU$300)
If you're looking for a terrific TV deal, this is it. This Sony X85L delivers eye-capturing pictures with local dimming zones and amazing contrast. You can grab it from Sony AU for the AU$1,799, but this tasty deal knocks AU$300 off RRP, making it even more attractive.
Save AU$100
Slicing a massive 43% off RRP, this Govee backlight will change the way you watch movies, game or stream music on your smart TV. The lights can sync up to any form of entertainment using the accompanying app and dance along to your favourite tunes or enhance any film.
Save AU$1,619
LG's C4 OLED is the company's most popular OLED model, and now it's massively reduced. While the LG G4 OLED rates higher on our list of the best OLEDs of 2024, the C4 has a more approachable price point, which is even better thanks to this discount. It offers excellent picture quality, terrific gaming features and strong processor upgrade over last year's model.
Other sizes: 55-inch for AU$3,299 AU$2,250
Save AU$1,375
Mini-LED TVs are a fantastic alternative to OLED technology which offer excellent contrast without sacrificing brightness or the worry of burn-in. TCL's C855 is arguably one of the best Mini-LED TVs you can pick up on a budget, and it's even cheaper than usual thanks to this incredible deal. Also discounted in other sizes:
75 inches: AU$3,995 AU$2,169
85 inches: AU$4,995 AU$2,750
98 inches: AU$9,995 AU$5,420
Headphones / audio
Save AU$180
Sennheiser's Accentum Wireless Special Edition cans have hit their lowest price to date on Amazon, with the mid-range cans discounted by over half. They offer clean sound, even if they aren't as dynamic sounding as Sennheiser's Momentum headphones, but they do offer impressive ANC and a long 50-hour battery life. And as this is a Special Edition set, it also comes with a USB Bluetooth adaptor at no extra cost.
Save AU$74
An affordable alternative to Sony's flagship WF-1000XM5 earbuds, the mid-range Sony WF-C700N buds punch well above their weight, with excellent noise cancelling and a bass-heavy sound signature at the forefront. In fact, we gave these impressive buds 4.5 stars in our review, stating that they "deliver flagship performance and features in an attractive package."
Save AU$74
The JBL Flip 6 offers a rugged design, well-balanced sound and is an excellent option for listening on the go. This is one of the best portable speakers money can buy right now, and it's been slashed by AU$74 on JB Hi-Fi.
Black, Pink and Blue colourways are currently discounted from the retailer. It can also be bought on Amazon in green for AU$99.99.
Save AU$130
Samsung's latest Pro Buds have now been slashed by 33% for Black Friday. These buds offer fantastic sound and smart features, including live language translation. We've previously seen the Silver Buds 3 Pro as cheap as AU$248, but as far as the white model goes, this is an all-time low price.
Save AU$195.64
If you're a sound audiophile or music producer, the Sony MDR-M1 Studio Closed Back headphones might be the pair you've been looking for. Designed to offer ultra-wide band playback for studio use, these over-ear cans are suited best for audio production, rather than casual listening.
Save AU$1,899.95
Created to fill up an entire room with rich and smooth-sounding audio, this Sennheiser Ambeo Max soundbar is capable of outputting up to 500 watts of power through its 30Hz speakers. It comes packed with Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect capability. Notably, one of its best features is its 3D sound, which can easily adjust to the characteristics of the room you're using it in and amplify the sound accordingly. We've seen it cheaper for AU$1,970, but with nearly AU$2,000 sliced off, this Amazon deal is hard to pass up.
Save AU$160.95
If you're finding yourself a bit baffled by Bose's huge range of QuietComfort headphones, we don't blame you. This SC variant gets you the audio brand's current (and well-regarded) mainstream noise-cancelling over-ears with a soft carry case – thus the 'SC' – rather than the hard case the regular version comes with. The cans themselves are identical.
Save AU$79.01
We gave these budget buds a massive 4.5 stars in our review, as they offer "gratifying sound and features for the price". However, we did mention that these buds could benefit from improved ANC, but we really enjoyed the powerful transparency mode.
Save AU$71What's this? A discount on an Apple product? Unheard of as it may be, this is actually the lowest price we've seen on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C). Expect excellent noise-cancelling and transparency from these in-ears, and seamless switching between Apple devices. This updated model sports a USB-C charging case.
Save AU$114
Yes, they've been replaced by a newer model, but the Sony XM4 over-ear noise-cancelling headphones were so good upon their release that they continue to hold their own now. Comfortable, incredibly effective noise-cancellation and Sony's stupendous sound, they're a terrific buy. Now discounted to just AU$324.
Alternatively, you can pick up Sony's XM4 cans on Amazon at the same price.
Smartwatches
Save AU$266
The Pixel Watch 2 is now a generation old since the release of the Watch 3, but it's still a viable option for a compatible Pixel smartphone. It has a gorgeous circle watch face and is capable of temperature sensing, step tracking, heart rate monitoring and other convenient health features.
Save AU$150.15
Almost at its lowest price ever on Amazon, this Garmin Instinct 2 is heavy-duty smartwatch that comes packed with an impressive month-long battery life (or 30 hours with GPS enabled). Plus, it comes with the usual Garmin fitness tracking features and a monochromatic display.
You can grab the smaller 40mm model for the same price.
Save AU$150
We have seen this Garmin at a lower price, and we anticipate it'll be cheaper come Black Friday, but this current saving is still pretty solid. It practically has an infinite battery life when exposed to at least three hours of direct sunlight per day and is built to military standard, which is rather neat.
Powerbanks & trackers
Save AU$31
Get a nice 62% discount on the Anker 323, a 2 port charger which outputs 20V at up to 33W, which is handy for when you want to fast charge a smartphone and charge your laptop at the same time. Sports both USB-C and USB-A ports, and also available black or white colour options.