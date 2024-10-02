Live
Massive Bank of America outage — live updates on $0 account balances
Customers are unable to see the correct balance in both their checking and savings accounts
After Verizon and then PlayStation, Bank of America is now in the midst of its own outage with the bank’s customers experiencing issues with both its mobile app and on its website.
Unlike with the other outages this week, customers were able to access Bank of America’s services. However, when many did, they were met with quite the shock when their bank account balance showed either zero or the wrong value for their accounts.
According to DownDetector, the outage started at just after noon Eastern Time but Bank of America customers across the U.S. are experiencing this worrisome glitch. Complaints are still rolling in now and we’ll be following the situation with Bank of America’s mobile app and website until the issue is fully resolved.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Missing transfers and deposits
In addition to incorrect and completely missing bank balances on both checking and savings accounts, Bank of America customers have reported on DownDetector that the options for transfers and deposits are not even showing up in the bank’s mobile app. For those who have scheduled transactions that need to be carried out today, this is bad news.
Outage confirmed but not yet resolved
If you checked your Bank of America account today and saw that you were suddenly broke, you’re not alone. The bank is currently experiencing a widespread, nationwide outage where accounts either show incorrect balances or no balances at all.
Bank of America has now confirmed that some customers are experiencing issues with their accounts and balance information. The company says that the issues are being addressed and have been resolved for most customers. However, a steady stream of complaints on DownDetector would beg to differ.