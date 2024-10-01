PlayStation Network down — Sony confirms issues on PS5 and PS4 knocking gamers offline

PlayStation Network is currently experiencing “some service issues”, confirms Sony via its own PlayStation status page.

Online platform Downdetector corroborates these issues noting that: “User reports indicate problems at PlayStation Network”. Meanwhile, outlets including The Verge and VGC also claim to have confirmed the PSN is not operating as normal.

The PlayStation status page notes that all PlayStation platforms are impacted including PS5 and PS4 alongside legacy platforms PS3 and PS Vita, web-based applications said to be impacted including the PlayStation Store . These issues impact pretty much every aspect of the network from the ability to sign into an account to playing the best PS5 games online.

Fortunately, Sony has confirmed that its retail arm PlayStation Direct is not affected, so if you were holding off securing your PS5 Pro pre-order until now, fear not, you can still check out without issue. However, checking out on PlayStation Store is not possible for some users.

These issues do not appear to be widespread at this stage. I have been unable to replicate the issues being experienced by some users. At the time of writing, I was able to sign into my PlayStation account, browse the PlayStation Store and join an online match of EA Sports FC 25 without issue.

The first wave of reports that there were issues with the PlayStation Network came around eight hours ago, at around 8 p.m. ET, and these problems appear to be persisting for now according to user reports.

According to DownDetector, the number of reported outages started around 8pm E.T. (Image credit: DownDetector)

Sony hasn't given any indication of when the issue will be fully resolved for all users but has confirmed it is working to restore access.

“You might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features,” explains the latest update on the company's service page.

“We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

We’ll update this story with more information as we get it.