PlayStation Network down — Sony confirms issues on PS5 and PS4 knocking gamers offline

News
By
published

Sony confirms PlayStation Network is down for some users

Sony PS5 with PlayStation DualSense controller
(Image credit: Rokas Tenys | Shutterstock)

PlayStation Network is currently experiencing “some service issues”, confirms Sony via its own PlayStation status page. 

Online platform Downdetector corroborates these issues noting that:  “User reports indicate problems at PlayStation Network”. Meanwhile, outlets including The Verge and VGC also claim to have confirmed the PSN is not operating as normal.

The PlayStation status page notes that all PlayStation platforms are impacted including PS5 and PS4 alongside legacy platforms PS3 and PS Vita, web-based applications said to be impacted including the PlayStation Store. These issues impact pretty much every aspect of the network from the ability to sign into an account to playing the best PS5 games online. 

Fortunately, Sony has confirmed that its retail arm PlayStation Direct is not affected, so if you were holding off securing your PS5 Pro pre-order until now, fear not, you can still check out without issue. However, checking out on PlayStation Store is not possible for some users. 

These issues do not appear to be widespread at this stage. I have been unable to replicate the issues being experienced by some users. At the time of writing, I was able to sign into my PlayStation account, browse the PlayStation Store and join an online match of EA Sports FC 25 without issue. 

The first wave of reports that there were issues with the PlayStation Network came around eight hours ago, at around 8 p.m. ET, and these problems appear to be persisting for now according to user reports.

PlayStation Network outage timeline via DownDetector

According to DownDetector, the number of reported outages started around 8pm E.T. (Image credit: DownDetector)

Sony hasn't given any indication of when the issue will be fully resolved for all users but has confirmed it is working to restore access.

“You might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features,” explains the latest update on the company's service page.

“We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

We’ll update this story with more information as we get it. 

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Game Consoles
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 156 deals
Filters
Arrow
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
(White)
1
Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5)...
Walmart
View
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
(Black)
2
PlayStation 5 Console -...
Amazon
View
Microsoft Xbox Series S 1TB Carbon Black
(1TB)
3
XBOX Series S 1TB - Black
Dell
View
Nintendo Switch OLED
(White OLED)
Our Review
4
Nintendo - Switch – OLED...
Best Buy
View
Microsoft Xbox Series S
Our Review
5
Recertified - Xbox Series S...
Newegg
View
Microsoft Xbox Series S 1TB Carbon Black
(1TB Black)
6
Microsoft Xbox Series S...
GameStop
View
Nintendo Switch OLED
(OLED)
Our Review
7
Nintendo Switch - OLED Model...
Target
View
Nintendo Switch OLED
(OLED)
Our Review
8
Switch OLED Model Splatoon...
SHEIN
View
Nintendo Switch OLED
(Blue OLED)
Our Review
9
Nintendo Switch Oled Gaming...
Macy's
View
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim
10
Sony PlayStation 5 Console...
Verizon
View
Load more deals
Rory Mellon
Rory Mellon
Entertainment Editor (UK)

Rory is an Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team. 