The term 'coffee nap' might sound like a contradiction but this handy tip could be just the thing to help you overcome daytime slumps, stay alert and get more focus too. But what is a coffee nap and how do you take one?

In our feature, we discover how a caffeine nap works, when you should be taking one and explore if they are suitable for everybody. And, if you're not a fan of coffee, we also see if there are any alternatives. Let's take a closer look…

What is a coffee nap? A caffeine nap, or coffee name, is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: you drink some coffee and then you take a nap straight away afterwards. The idea is that you nap for the time it takes for the caffeine to kick in (around 20 minutes), when wake up just as its effects take hold. This technique is designed to be used during the daytime to boost focus and help you feel more alert.

If you're feeling sleepy during the day, you might have a short nap to take the edge off, or you might drink a coffee to power through the fatigue. A caffeine nap is designed to combine the benefits of both techniques.

However, it's important to get the timings right, so the caffeine starts doing its thing just as your alarm goes off post-nap…

When should I take a coffee nap? Theoretically, a caffeine nap can be taken at any time, but it's generally more effective post-lunch or during the early afternoon, which is when our energy tends to slump. However, do be aware that caffeine can take a much longer time than you'd expect to fully leave your system – sometimes up to 10 hours, although it varies person to person. You don't want to be using this technique too late in the afternoon or it's going to impact on your quality of sleep come nighttime.

Be sure to time your coffee nap so it doesn't interfere with nighttime sleep (Image credit: Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash)

How do I take a coffee nap? To start, prepare your coffee, find somewhere comfortable to sit and then drink! Make sure you drink the coffee fairly quickly as you'll need enough time to have your nap – if you spend 15 minutes leisurely drinking your coffee, you're only going to have five minutes' sleep time before the effects of those first sips start kicking in. Set your alarm for around 15 minutes (and no more than 20) before settling down for your snooze. The timings might vary a little from person to person, but experiment a little until you find what works for you.

How much coffee should I drink for my caffeine nap?

In this study (opens in new tab), scientists used 200mg of coffee for a nap of no more than 15 minutes. 200mg is roughly the equivalent of a double espresso or a large Americano, but it will vary according to what kind of coffee (opens in new tab) you drink.

Again, experiment to find what works for you, starting with a smaller cup and building up if you need to. If you don't like coffee, then caffeine supplements could work as well, but keep an eye on how much caffeine is in these otherwise you'll be buzzing all night. Taking a coffee nap could also be effective with tea – although make sure it's the caffeinated kind (fruity teas won't help you here!).

Be mindful of how much caffeine is in your coffee (Image credit: Devin Avery on Unsplash)

Do coffee naps actually work?

According to the experts , taking a short nap straight after consuming coffee is a great way to help you feel alert. This combination was originally explored as a way to deal with sleepiness while driving, and the results proved to be more effective than separately taking a break to nap or drink coffee.

While a caffeine nap is not a foolproof way to avoid falling asleep at the wheel, the studies showed a difference in the drivers' brainwaves after they took a coffee nap.

Another study showed that it wasn't just drivers who benefited, but any young healthy adult. The experiment revealed that combining a nap with caffeine was more effective than combining a nap with bright light exposure or face-washing to help wake us up.

Can anybody take a caffeine nap?

Dog optional (Image credit: Jamie Street on Unsplash)

Is a coffee nap a good idea?

Yes, research suggests coffee naps can be an effective way to overcome that post-lunch slump and boost alertness during the day. There are caveats though – you need to be sure that you're doing it early enough in the day that the caffeine will be out of your system by the time you're settling down for bed. If it's disrupting your nighttime sleep and making you more tired the next day, you'll end up in a vicious cycle.

It might take a few tries to get the amount of coffee and the length of the nap right, but once you find what works, then this smart combo could give your less-than-productive day a new lease of life.

