Sleep Week 2023: everything you need to improve your sleep

Sleep Awareness Week 2023 runs from Sunday 12 March to Saturday 18 March and encompasses World Sleep Day on Friday 17. Tom's Guide is marking the occasion by running a dedicated program of articles, all geared towards helping you improve your slumber. We've brought them all together here, so you can browse at your leisure, and pick out the articles that tackle your particular sleep issue. We'll be keeping this hub updated with new articles as we continue through the week.

We write about sleep health all year round at Tom's Guide, so we're fully tuned in to just how important good quality sleep is, and how much of a difference it can make to our physical and mental wellbeing. Whether you just want to educate yourself, are looking for tips to overcome your own particular challenges with sleep, or recommendations to help you upgrade your bedroom setup, we have an article to help. There's advice from qualified sleep scientists, doctors and relevant experts throughout.

Sleep Awareness Week is a seven-day event was launched by the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) in 1998, but it it has ballooned into something much bigger in the years since, with many other companies getting involved. It's also a good time to upgrade your bedding, with many big brands offering major Sleep Week deals to mark the occasion. The week start coincides with Daylight Savings in the US – that famous disrupter of sleep schedules – which is as good a time as any to get your sleep schedule sorted for good. Welcome to Tom's Guide Sleep Week 2023.

Sleep Week 2023: Hacks and techniques

(opens in new tab) How to use the 10-3-2-1-0 sleep rule

There are plenty of guidelines around creating the perfect evening routine, but if you're struggling to remember it all, here's a simple approach that'll help you build some healthy sleep habits. Those numbers tell you when to cut out caffeine, food, work and screen times in the run-up to bedtime to give you the best chance of a great night's sleep.

(opens in new tab) How to use the 4 7 8 sleep method to fall asleep fast

This is another sleep technique, and while it looks similar to the one above, it's actually quite a different thing. The 4-7-8 sleep method is a breathing exercise designed to help calm your body down. It's useful before bed or any time you're feeling anxious. Here's how it works.

(opens in new tab) How to wake up early and not feel tired

Not everyone's a natural morning person, but unfortunately most of us are required to get up early on a regular basis anyway. Here are nine tried-and-tested tips to help you rise and shine, whatever the hour.

(opens in new tab) The best (and worst) iPhone alarms to wake up to

It might seem like a minor thing, but the alarm tone you choose can have an impact on how you start your day. According to one study, some tones will make you feel more alert, while others will lead to a sluggish and groggy morning. Here's what you need to know.

(opens in new tab) I tried this bedtime yoga routine with 14 million views

If you're feeling too stressed and wired to fall asleep, bedtime yoga could be your ticket to dreamland. Tom's Guide Fitness Editor Jane McGuire decided to test out one of the most popular bedtime yoga routines on YouTube to see if it can help you relax and sleep.

(opens in new tab) How to sleep for longer at night

Broken sleep isn't just frustrating – if you're waking up in the middle of your sleep cycle you won't be getting the full benefits either. For this article, we spoke to a neuroscientist and sleep problems expert to find out her advice for how to prevent nocturnal wake-ups and sleep for longer.

(opens in new tab) I tried one of YouTube's best deep sleep meditations

There are hundreds of guided sleep meditations on YouTube, so how do you know which ones are worth your time? We tried one of the most popular to see if really does help you fall asleep fast.

Sleep Week 2023: Sleep science

(opens in new tab) 7 signs of sleep deprivation

Wondering whether you are experiencing sleep deprivation, or how much of an impact it might have on your body? We consulted global sleep expert Dr Sophie Bostock to find out more. Here, she walks us through the most common symptoms of sleep deprivation, from trouble focusing to difficulty controlling your appetite.

(opens in new tab) What happens when you sleep on your side?

The majority of people like to lie on their sides when they sleep. And the good news is that side sleeping is one the healthiest positions for your body (provided you do it right). This article digs into what goes on inside your body when you lie on your side, if there are any down-sides, and if it's suitable for everyone.

(opens in new tab) What happens when you sleep on your back?

Prefer to sleep on your back? This can also be a healthy position, although you'll want to make sure you have the right mattress to keep your spine properly supported. Here, we dig into what's going on inside your body when you lie on your back to sleep.

(opens in new tab) What happens when you sleep on your stomach?

Tummy sleeping is a bit less common, and it's generally not recommended because of the strain it puts on your upper spine and neck. This explainer digs into that a bit more, and explains how to train yourself into a new sleep position.

(opens in new tab) Expert reveals the best sleep positions for snoring

Snoring affects roughly 90 million Americans and is one of the biggest disruptors of sleep for couples who share a bed. To help you reduce your snoring, we spoke to sleep medicine specialist Dr. Katherine Green for her insight into the best sleep positions for snoring, plus 5 anti-snoring tips.

(opens in new tab) How much sleep do I need for my age?

It's vital to get the right amount of sleep in order to be mentally and physically healthy, but within that 7-9 hour guideline are some subtle variances. Our sleep needs change as we move though life. In this article, we run through the different recommendations for each age group. We also spoke to a board-certified physician to find out the reasons behind the changes.

(opens in new tab) Does a full moon affect sleep?

Anecdotally, plenty of people experience disrupted sleep on nights around a full moon. But is there actually any science behind this phenomenon? In this article, we dig into exactly how and why a full moon might affect sleep, and how to avoid a disturbed night.

(opens in new tab) What's the best time to exercise for sleep?

Wondering if it's better to work out in the morning or evening if you want to boost your chances of a great night's sleep? We dig into the research to help you time your workout to deliver the best rest.

(opens in new tab) Does screen time really affect sleep quality?

Many people will tell you to avoid screens in the run-up to bedtime in order to give yourself the best chance of a great night's sleep, but we'd wager that very few of us actually do so. Here, we dig into the research to try and figure out exactly how bad late night screen time really is, and how much of an impact it can have on your snooze.

Sleep Week 2023: Sleep setup

(opens in new tab) Tom's Guide's official Best mattress ranking 2023

Finding the perfect mattress can make a major difference to your quality of sleep. We've reviewed models from all the big bed brands (and plenty of smaller ones) and you'll find our top performers for a range of budgets and sleep styles in this official ranking. (If you already know you're a fan of foam, we have a separate guide to the best memory foam mattresses, too.)

(opens in new tab) Browse the best Sleep Awareness Week deals

Whether you're looking to invest in a whole new mattress or just update your bedding, Sleep Week is a good time to do it. In this roundup we've pulled together all the best deals, to help you upgrade your sleep setup without breaking the bank.

(opens in new tab) 7 hacks to sleep better on an uncomfortable mattress

A comfortable mattress can do wonders for your quality of sleep. But if you're wrangling with a model that's not quite right for you – whether it's while you save up for an upgrade or because you're staying away from home – there are some things you can do to improve the situation. Here are 7 ways to boost in-bed comfort.

(opens in new tab) How to clean your mattress and tackle stains

Your comprehensive guide to keeping your mattress clean, fresh and hygienic to sleep on. Here are tips for tackling stubborn stains, getting rid of bed bugs and dust mites, and banishing odors too.



(opens in new tab) Box spring vs platform bed: which one is right for you?

Finding the right base for your mattress can have a big impact on how it feels to sleep on. This guide breaks down the differences between two popular frame types to help you choose the right one for you.

