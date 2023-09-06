By Azura, by Azura, by Azura! Hang on, wait, sorry. I meant: By Vectera, by Vectera, by Vectera! It's you, it's really you, standing here, next to me. That's right, the annoying adoring fan is back!

If, like me, you've sunk hundreds of hours into the The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, you'll be familiar with the adoring fan. And you'll either be amused or annoyed by the fact that Bethesda have brought him back in Starfield. He's even voiced by the same actor.

If this is all news to you, allow me to explain. In Oblivion, completing the Arena side quests in the Imperial City and becoming Grand Champion netted you a yellow-haired Wood Elf follower, who, as his name suggests, adores you. He follows you around, annoying you and providing adoring commentary. He's of little use in a fight, but has become a cult favorite among Oblivion's player base and Elder Scrolls fans.

Personally, I feel like this is a nice nod to the loyal long-term Bethesda players. But how do you get the adoring fan to appear? Fear not, it's very simple, and we'll take you through it now.

How to get the adoring fan in Starfield

Annoyingly, the adoring fan is no longer a choice you can make during gameplay. You have to choose to have the adoring fan adore you right at the start of the game. And once you've chosen to receive adoration, there's no going back. Likewise, if you've not chosen the adoring fan at the start of the game, it doesn't seem as though there's a way to enable him later on in game.

Choosing the adoring fan also takes up one of your trait slots, meaning you'll have to sacrifice the buff (and usually accompanying de-buff) you'd otherwise get from a chosen trait. Although, the adoring fan does present you with gifts on occasion, and you can use his inventory, so he does have uses.

Here's how to enable the adoring fan.

Select Hero Worshipped when creating your character (Image: © Microsoft / Bethesda) On the character creation menu, when choosing your traits, select the Hero Worshipped trait. Are you sure you want to do this?

Talk to the adoring fan (Image: © Microsoft / Bethesda) No regrets? Okay then. Now simply talk to the adoring fan whenever you need to, and enjoy experiencing what it feels like to be adored.

(Image credit: Microsoft / Bethesda)

Even when it gets weird...

(Image credit: Microsoft / Bethesda)

Don't say we didn't warn you!

