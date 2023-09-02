During your adventures in the Starfield universe, you’ll collect a lot of items, from weapons to crafting material, within just minutes of starting your adventure your pockets will already be overflowing with loot. That’s why knowing how to increase carry weight in Starfield is so important.

Your starting stats might be enough to get you through the tutorial portion and a couple of early missions, but it won’t be long before you see the dreaded warning that you’ve maxed out your carry weight and are now over-encumbered. This doesn’t just prevent you from picking up more stuff, it also dramatically shortens how long you can sprint for as well as disables your ability to fast travel.

You could regularly return to your ship to deposit items, or sell your unwanted junk to a local vendor, but these are only half measures, and eventually, you’re going to want to carry more than your initial limit allows. Fortunately, we’ve got the answer you need, so let’s dive into our step-by-step guide on how to increase carry weight in Starfield. Just bear in mind, that to boost your carry weight, you will need a skill point which is awarded after leveling up.

Open main menu Select the skills menu Navigate to Physical skills Select the Weight Lifting ability Spend skill point

Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

1. Open main menu (Image: © Microsoft/Bethesda) To begin the process of increasing your carry weight, you’ll first need to open the main menu.

2. Select the skills menu (Image: © Microsoft/Bethesda) From the main menu, select the skills menu which is located in the top right corner.

3. Navigate to Physical skills (Image: © Microsoft/Bethesda) Navigate to the Physical skills section. This can easily be found on the far left of the bar at the top of the screen. It's also color-coded green.

4. Select the Weight Lifting ability (Image: © Microsoft/Bethesda) Within the top row of the Physical skills section, select the Weight Lifting ability. It's easy to identify as the icon is a very muscular arm lifting a dumbbell.

5. Allocate skill point (Image: © Microsoft/Bethesda) Now just spend your skill point to unlock the Weight Lifting ability. This will initially increase your carry weight by 10 kilograms but can be further upgraded to increase it by as much as 50. That's a whole lot of extra space for weapons, armor, items and whatever else you might find in Starfield's massive world.

And that's all you need in order to increase your carry weight in Starfield. Just remember that you'll need a skill point to boost your character's strength, and you can further level up the Weight Lifting ability by completing challenges in order to increase your carry weight even further. However, if you don't have an available skill point to hand, storing excess items on your ship or in a storage container in an owned house is a suitable alternative. Just be sure to remember what you left where.

