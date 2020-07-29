How to download Zedge

Part of having a phone is making it yours, from the right wallpaper, the right ringtone and the right stickers. It all adds together to make a statement about who you are. Zedge makes it easy to download that all in one place once you download Zedge to your mobile device.

Zedge started as a Norwegian digital publishing platform, before pivoting to its current app. The app has been downloaded more than 436 million times and has more than 30 million monthly active users. It provides a safe, trusted environment for people to pick wallpapers and ringtones, and that has allowed Zedge to become one of the most popular free apps on Google Play in North America.

Zedge has also expanded with Zedge Premium, a paid service that connects users with content created by famous artists and musicians, including Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, and Florent Brodart. But to get Zedge Premium, you have to download the free Zedge app first, which is pretty easy to do.

Where to download Zedge

Zedge is all about personalizing your phone, so it's no surprise that you can download the app on Apple and Google's respective stores. You can also browse everything available on Zedge's free side on its website.

Downloading is easy, just heading to your respective store and selecting the app for download. After a short wait, you'll be ready for everything Zedge has to offer.

What you can do with Zedge

What you can find on Zedge runs the entire gamut of available audiovisual content for your phone: wallpapers, live wallpapers, music, ringtones, and sticker packs. Some of it is created by other users, while some of it is from artists and musicians. You can simply search on the app for anything you're looking for. If you want wallpaper featuring Lebron James, simply search "Lebron James" and it should give you a number of options for easy download.

With Zedge Premium, you get access to exclusive, premium content, either by watching video ads or by spending money on Zedge credits. Each ad you watch earns you 10 Zedge credits, and there's a maximum number of ads you can watch each day. Zedge credits come in bundles: 500 credits for $0.99; 2,750 credits for $4.99; 6,000 credits for $9.99, and 14,000 credits for $19.99. Prices are the same on Android or iOS. There's also an option to take partner surveys for credits, but not every user qualifies for every survey.

If you're an artist, you can also become a seller on Zedge Premium's marketplace. If you want to upload art or music you have the rights to, you can start making money off downloads immediately. Zedge pays out quarterly once sellers net earnings reach over $200.