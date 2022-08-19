Knowing how to change the keyboard theme on the Steam Deck gives you another way to customize your new handheld.

While the Steam Deck’s controller layout is suitable for many games, there are certain titles that require keyboard input. By pressing the Steam and X buttons at the same time, you’ll bring up the system’s built-in virtual keyboard. This feature is especially useful when playing games like Command & Conquer Remastered or older PC titles that only utilize keyboard and mouse controls. If you can’t connect a keyboard to Steam Deck, using the virtual keyboard is a solid alternative.

If you’re going to use the Steam Deck keyboard, then why not change its appearance? The handheld comes with four different themes out of the box, or five if you have the 512GB model. You can also get additional Steam Deck keyboard themes from the Steam Points Shop (opens in new tab). Community-created virtual keyboards are also available from the Discover application in Desktop mode.

Without further ado, here’s how to change the keyboard theme on Steam Deck.

How to change keyboard theme on Steam Deck

1. Press the Steam button on the left-hand side of the handheld, which is located underneath the left trackpad and analog stick. Select Settings from the menu.

(Image credit: Valve)

2. Next, scroll down to the Keyboard tab in the left-hand menu. Click on Keyboard or press right on the D-Pad/left analog stick.

(Image credit: Valve)

3. There’s a dropdown menu within the Current Keyboard Theme setting. Click on the dropdown menu.

(Image credit: Valve)

4. Select one of the available themes from the following menu.

(Image credit: Valve)

5. You can see a preview of a selected theme if you press the keyboard icon to the right of the dropdown menu.

(Image credit: Valve)

These are the themes currently available on my Steam Deck.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Valve ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Valve ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Valve ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Valve ) Image 1 of 4

That’s all there is to it! Remember that you can bring up the Steam Deck keyboard at any time by pressing the Steam Deck and X buttons simultaneously.