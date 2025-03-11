The Roomba is getting smarter — iRobot announces 8 new robot vacuums loaded with AI tech, starting at $299

iRobot's Roomba has been at the forefront of some of the best robot vacuums and robot mops around, boasting advanced technology and packed full of smart features and top design. But now it seems like the Roomba is getting even smarter.

iRobot has just announced a line-up of eight new robot vacuums. The stand-out models include the Roomba 205 DustCompactor Combo (wet and dry) that costs $469, the Roomba Plus 405 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock priced at $405 and the Roomba Plus 505 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock for $999.

Notable features include up to 70 times more suction power, improved fast mapping, navigation, performance and more — all promising to make light work of household chores.

Roomba_Plus_505_Combo_AutoWash_White robot vacuum mop (Image credit: iRobot)

More AI and features

If you're concerned about cable clutter, or other messes, the new robots come with improved PrecisionVision AI technology. This allows it to instantly detect things like cords, dirty socks or even pet waste before quickly bypassing them. It can also adjust itself to clean dry and wet messes, and ensure soiled areas gets a deeper clean. And that's not all.

The new Roomba 205 DustCompactor Combo Robot features the first-of-its-kind, onboard mechanical debris-compacting system. This sucks up dirt and dust before packing it down for up to eight weeks, saving you the time and hassle of emptying the dirt bin as often. In addition, this eliminates the need for a separate dock that can often take up space in small homes and apartments.

The Roomba Plus 405 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock has a new feature called Smart Scrub Technology, which uses dual spinning mop pads, as well as 70 times more suction, to better deal with heavy-duty messes

The upgraded Roomba Plus 505 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock features an Edge-Sweeping brush to tackle dirt in those hard-to-reach corners and areas. It also has an advanced hands-free dock that can automatically empty, washes and heat-dries the mop pads and self-cleans after use.

Roomba_Combo_405 robot vacuum mop on wooden floor (Image credit: iRobot)

Advanced Roomba app

Of course, these state-of-the-art, robot vacs wouldn’t be complete without a brand new Roomba Home App. The updated iRobot app will be more intuitive, allowing users to have more control and customization for their own schedules and lifestyles. It’s also compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant voice assistants, so it can sync up with your best smart home devices.

Bear in mind, the new Roomba Home App will only support the new products; the iRobot Home (classic) app, will continue to support all other products.

Price and availability

All Roomba robot vacuums and mop combos will be available to pre-order on iRobot.com from March 18. The general release will begin on March 23.

The iRobot Roomba 205 DustCompactor Combo Robot is priced $469, Roomba Plus 405 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock is available for $405, and the Roomba Plus 505 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock is priced at $999.

Here are all of the new models and their prices:

Roomba 105 Vac Robot ($299)

Roomba 105 Vac Robot + AutoEmpty Dock ($449)

Roomba 105 Combo Robot ($319)

Roomba 105 Combo Robot + AutoEmpty Dock ( $469)

Roomba 205 DustCompactor Vac ($449)

Roomba 205 DustCompactor Combo ($469)

Roomba Plus 405 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock ($799)

Roomba Plus 505 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock ($999)

We're looking forward to testing these new models to see where they'll fit on our list of the best Roombas, so stay tuned.