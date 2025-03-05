SwitchBot's new customizable roller shade will bring style to your smart home

The first adjustable and fabric-replaceable smart shades on the market

SwitchBot Roller Shade
(Image credit: SwitchBot)

SwitchBot just announced its latest innovation, the SwitchBot Roller Shade, and the company promises it’s the first of its kind in the world. Not only is it smart, but it’s the first adjustable and fabric-replaceable roller shade on the market.

Rather than ordering customized blinds for different window sizes, the SwitchBot Roller Shade can be altered at home by adjusting the retractable curtain box, which fits widths from 22.8 to 72.8 inches. And if you fancy a change of vibe, you can even swap the fabrics for a different aesthetic or change the functionality to a blackout or thermal blind, or one with UV protection.

What’s more, it integrates with smart home platforms via Matter and is controlled via the SwitchBot app — operating with commands via a remote or a wired controller.

The SwitchBot Roller Shade is available from $199 (£169) at SwitchBot.

SmartBot Roller Shade
SmartBot Roller Shade: $199 at SwitchBot

The SmartBot Roller Shade is not just smart, it's a customizable blind that can be adjusted to fit, with the added benefit of being able to swap the fabric. The blind is adjusted using a retractable curtain box at the top of the blind.

View Deal

How does it work?

SwitchBot Roller Shade

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

If you’re in any doubt about fitting the SwitchBot Roller Blind, there is a 10-minute video on SwitchBot’s website and YouTube that takes you through each stage with clear instructions, from measuring up, to adjusting the curtain box and cutting the fabric, to the final mounting.

SwitchBot Roller Shade

(Image credit: SwitchBot)

All change

But despite the advantage of being able to fit this smart blind yourself, eliminating awkward gaps that an off-the-shelf blind would cause, we think the best feature is the ability to swap fabrics.

Whether you want to change the look to suit a room's updated decor, or you simply want to change the vibe, you don't need to ditch the complete blind for a new look.

Power options

The Roller Blind is powered by battery, with SmartBot claiming that it will last up to eight months when fully charged. However, as an added extra, users can install the optional solar panel to power the roller shade eliminating the need for a battery, with prices starting from $229 (£199) for the bundle. We like the idea of combining solar energy with smart home automation.

It's also a quiet performer and runs on a DC motor, generating a noise level of 30dB in quiet mode and 35dB in standard mode, compared to other retrofitted roller shades generating 48dB. So, if you’re closing the blinds on a sleeping child, it will cause minimal disruption.

Switchbot Roller Shade

(Image credit: Switchbot)

Smart integration

The Roller Shade can be integrated with major smart home platforms, such as Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri Shortcuts, giving you ease of control wherever you are. However, you will need the SwitchBot Hub 2 $69 (£79). And, for more precise adjustments, settings can be personalized to meet your own needs.

Plus, the Roller Shade system supports up to eight blinds at once, making it ideal for automating large spaces.

