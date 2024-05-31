Start a smart apartment for cheap with these 7 Amazon deals from $7

You no longer have to cut holes or run wiring to use the best smart home devices. The latest smart home gadgets are more streamlined than ever before so you can quickly install and remove them in minutes without leaving a mark. This makes them landlord-friendly with a temporary setup that's easy to take with you when you move.

Amazon is currently discounting smart home products from smart lights to smart plugs. These deals can help you upgrade your home to automatically respond to your needs or schedule everyday tasks like turning off lighting to conserve energy. Plus, the included products work with all of the major smart home platforms so they can talk to other connected devices you own. For example, you can create a routine that automatically turns on your smart sprinklers if your security camera detects motion in your yard after midnight.

My top pick is the $94 Amazon Echo Show (3rd Gen). That's 37% off device that happens to be one of the best Alexa speakers as well as one of the best smart home hubs you can buy. The Echo Show comes with both Matter and Zigbee wireless protocols built-in to discover your existing devices and bring them into your Alexa smart home. Plus, you get a vibrant screen for making video calls, keeping track of your day on the calendar, and controlling all of your smart home devices by voice or with a tap.

Best smart home gadget deals

Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini w/ Energy Monitoring: was $10 now $7 @ Amazon

Kasa's compact smart plug plays nice with the two major smart home platforms Amazon Alexa and Google Home (sorry HomeKit fans). This seamless integration provides routines, easy touch controls, and voice commands. You can use it to schedule your existing appliances like lamps, fans, or even your coffee maker to turn on at certain times or in response to other smart home devices.

Kasa 4-Pack of Smart Light Bulbs: was $40 now $26 @ Amazon

Not only are Kasa's smart bulbs 25% off, but you can clip the $3 coupon on the page to knock these lights down by a full $14. That's incredibly cheap for high-quality multicolor lights and a fraction of what Philips Hue costs. These display more than 16 million colors and are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can even dim them for a DIY sunrise alarm, scheduling them to brighten in the morning gradually and slowly dim down after sunset to kickstart a sleeping routine. Like the rest of TP-Link's products, you can monitor energy usage to discover trends and tighten up your schedule.

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery): was $180 now $164 @ Amazon

Google's wireless video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup. In a world where nearly every video doorbell requires a subscription to store video, we appreciate the free 3 hours of video storage and intelligent alerts without the need for a monthly fee.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $149 now $94 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is one of the best smart displays because it's loaded with advanced features for an affordable price. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combine this with speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated Zigbee smart home hub and you have our favorite smart display Amazon has made yet.

Google Nest Thermostat: was $130 now $109 @ Amazon

Google's smart thermostat can turn itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling the house while you're away. Since it works with Matter you can easily program an energy-efficient schedule or control it with your voice through all of the major smart home platforms and voice assistants.

August Home Wi-Fi Smart Lock: was $229 now $133 @ Amazon

This conversion smart lock has all the features you could want without requiring you to replace your existing key and lock. Its installation takes place entirely on the interior half of your deadbolt without replacing your exterior lock. It automatically locks and unlocks your door and works seamlessly with every major smart home system. This lets you tie it to other smart home devices so that it can perform actions like automatically turning on your entryway and living room lights when you unlock the door at night.