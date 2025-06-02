I didn’t just stop scooping poop with the Litter Robot 4, it kept my cats healthy — here’s how

If there’s one unsung hero in my home that doesn’t get enough recognition that it deserves, it's none other than Whisker’s Litter Robot 4. I’ve had it for nearly 2.5 years, saving me countless time from getting down on my hands and knees to pick up after my cats.

While I can’t tell you enough how awesome it is to have this robotic litter box in my home to do the dirty duty of picking up my cats’ poops, there’s actually another feature about the Litter Robot 4 that I find equally as valuable. I honestly didn’t think much of it the first few months, but its ability to monitor and track the weight of my cats has proven to be invaluable.

In fact, it helped me to uncover a medical condition that was left undiagnosed for months with my cat Andy — and for that, I couldn’t be grateful.

Whisker Litter Robot 4: $699 at Litter-Robot Save yourself from constantly having to clean up after your cats with Whisker's Litter Robot 4. This robotic litter box not only cleans up after them, but its smart features allow you to track how frequently they use it and how much they weigh. With an assortment of accessories, it accommodates just about every feline no matter the breed, age, or size.

As much as it takes the hassle away from cleaning up after my cats, the Litter Robot 4 has sensors that allow it to weigh them each time. At first, I didn’t think much of this until one day I noticed my cat Andy started to feel a bit boney, especially around his back. He’s been a hefty little feline, but I only realized his sudden weight change after I picked up my other cat Vader — who’s even chonkier.

For years taking Andy to the veterinarian, his weight would range from 10 to 12 pounds — so you can imagine my surprise to see it under 10 pounds through the Whisker app. What was even more of a shock was that his weight was trending downwards for the last couple of months, so we immediately took him to the vet.

(Image credit: Future)

Our veterinarian eventually diagnosed him with IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease), so he was put on different medication and a new diet to see if he could pack on the pounds again.

Long story short, it’s been a struggle with his weight reaching as low as 8 pounds — but through the different remedies and medication, he’s been on the upward trend the last 6 months.

(Image credit: Future)

Through it all, the Litter Robot 4 allowed me to monitor any big changes week by week. This feature came in hand because we were able to see how well he responded to different remedies. Best of all, it gave me accurate results because it weighs him each time he uses it.

Since he’s older now, I also like how I can tailor my Litter Robot 4 to meet my exact needs. Most other robotic litter boxes my cats have tested are raised, so oftentimes they fly out of the litter box when they’re done — splattering messy pieces of litter everywhere.

With the Litter Robot 4, I have a fence installed at the opening to lessen this. I also like how there’s a ramp that can help older cats with mobility issues to enter and leave it. Here's hoping for another 2.5 years of faithful service.