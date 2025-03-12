Apple HomePod with display now rumored for late 2025 launch

Plus, improved Apple Intelligence

HomePod with display concept render
(Image credit: Yanko Design)

Apple is supposed to launch at new HomePod with a display at some point this year...or maybe in 2026.

In December, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple had postponed its third generation HomePod until the third quarter of 2025 (July through September).

Today, he reiterated that claim saying that the "display equipped HomePod would slip from" the first quarter to the third.

Kuo says that the delay is due to Apple Intelligence delays, mostly surrounding a revamped Siri, but also iOS updates.

"The issues also involve ensuring the HomePod's interface aligns with new OS updates (like iOS 19)," he wrote.

The rumored device is supposed to sport a 6- to 7-inch display and probably be powered by an A18 chip.

Siri 2.0 and iOS 19

Stills from Front Page Tech's video, showing renders of what iOS 19 may look like.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / YouTube)

At issue here are two different software challenges.

Apple has been struggling with its revamped Siri and adding capable AI features to the voice assistant. The company recently confirmed that Siri 2.0 is delayed saying "it's going to take us longer than we thought."

An Apple spokeperson said that Apple anticipated the updates would rollout "in the coming year."

It all aligns with recent reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who said the redesigned HomePod is being postponed because it "relies on the delayed Siri capabilities."

Siri in iOS 18.1 beta Apple Intelligence

(Image credit: Future)

As Kuo mentions, Apple needs to make sure the its smart home hub also works with iOS 19, which normally wouldn't be a problem.

However, Apple is expected to bring the 'most dramatic overhaul' in Apple history to its operating systems with iOS 19.

It's a potential major redesign meant to make the iPhone, Mac and iPad systems look more similar and might be inspired by the Apple Vision Pro.

This Fall is looking to be a year of change for Apple, as the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to get a surprising camera redesign and we should see the addition of the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.

