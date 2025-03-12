The poorly kept secret iPhone 17 Air is most likely going to launch later this year. Most of the rumors surrounding the device are rightly concerned with how thick the phone will be.

For the most part the device has been rumored to sit somewhere between 4.5 and 6mm thick at the thinnest point. Recent rumors have been claiming 5.5mm.

That said, those rumors have focused on the main body, but the camera bump on the dummy units and renderings we've seen have shown a prominent camera bump on the back.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / YouTube)

Regular leaker Ice Universe — whose focus is usually on Samsung devices — posted on Weibo today that the iPhone 17 Air camera array is 4mm tall. "The total height including the body is 9.5mm," they wrote (machine translated).

The camera array appears to have a single rear lens on the left side of the phone and the microphone and flash on the other right. Part of the expected redesign of entire iPhone 17 lineup is an elongated horizontal pill shaped array very reminiscent of the design on the Google Pixel 9.

The iPhone 17 Air has been rumored to replace the Plus model in the lineup, and it's supposed to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display, slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch panel on the iPhone 16 Plus.

Accurate or grain of salt?

While Ice Universe usually focuses on leaks surrounding Samsung's flagship Galaxy S phones, they have released accurate reports about the iPhone.

Last year, they were correct about the iPhone 16 dimensions. Recently, they tweeted that the iPhone 17 Pro Max would be the same size as the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

And despite replacing the Plus model, last year they claimed that the iPhone 17 Air (known as the Slim at the time) would be the most "expensive iPhone ever" with a potential starting price around $1299.

Apple will most likely keep to its normal iPhone announcement schedule and launch the iPhone 17 series in mid-September.

