Act fast! Ring's 5 best video doorbells are still on sale for Prime Day

Ring video doorbells are an effortless way to add extra security to your smart home. They make for some of the best security cameras you can buy, and Amazon Prime Day is one of the most ideal times of the year to buy one. That's because Amazon owns Ring and is able to offer deep discounts on everything from the entry-level Battery Doorbell to the elite Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, so you can save nearly half off their normal price.

One of my favorite deals right now is the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus for just $99 at Amazon. That's a $50 saving off its regular price. This model is a great starter pick if you're looking for a first video doorbell. The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus comes with conveniences like a removable battery so that you don't have to unmount the whole doorbell to charge it as well as a sharp 1536p camera with Head-to-Toe video.

Read on to see the models and bundles I'd spend my own money on in the final hours of this Prime Day sale.

Ring Video Doorbell Prime Day deals

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $100 now $59 @ Amazon

Ring upgraded its entry-level doorbell with Head-to-Toe 1080p video for extra vertical coverage. This lets you see packages and people standing closer to the door. While it's stuck with a built-in battery and has a basic HD resolution compared to the rest of the lineup, its 1080p camera is plenty enough to see who's at your door and the size of the packages being dropped off.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen: was $140 now $79 @ Amazon

Ring's latest entry-level video doorbell comes with Head-to-Toe vertical coverage so you can see packages and faces even when they're right on top of your door. The 1080p resolution is crisp enough to zoom in and see details like the text on a package placed at your stoop. The new Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) extends monitoring protection into your home with end-to-end encryption.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Battery Doorbell Plus is a step up from the entry-level option above with sharper head-to-toe 1536p video and a removable battery. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered an excellent squared video that shows what's happening closer to your front door and was easy to install with an impressively long-lasting battery life. When it's time to recharge, you don't need a tool to unmount the entire doorbell—just push a quick-release tab to drop the battery out and then slide it back in when you're done.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus w/ Echo Show 5: was $270 now $149 @ Amazon

This deal combines the enhanced Ring Video Doorbell Plus with the latest Echo Show 5 smart display, saving you over $70. Both the satin and bronze colorways are available at this price. With the included Echo Show 5, you’ve got a smart home hub through which you can view the camera's feed, control Alexa smart home devices, and place video calls.

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro: was $230 now $149 @ Amazon

This powerful Ring doorbell packs the higher 1536p resolution of the Doorbell Plus along with more advanced features, including Bird's Eye View, Pre-Roll, and 3D Motion detection using a built-in radar system. Bird's Eye View animates a person's path to and from your door atop an overhead view of your home. That way, you can see exactly where they came from and where they went after approaching your door. This Ring doorbell also captures still images throughout the day so you can see what's going on between events as well as what happened seconds before the doorbell was triggered. Lastly, the 3D motion detection scans the area for a human's presence to cut down false events like a blowing tree branch.

Bonus pick—my favorite Ring security camera