Ninja's new Artisan Pizza Oven just crashed in price — it can make pizza in 3 minutes

It's time to start thinking about summer entertaining, and as someone who's thrown many pizza parties over the years, I can tell you that the oven you use will make all the difference. Ninja's new Artisan Pizza Oven claims to be as easy as pie to use, and better yet, it's $70 off in Ninja's Blooming Deals sale event when you shop right now.

Down from $299 to $229, the Ninja Artisan Pizza Oven was only released in March, and this is the first time I've seen the price drop since its release.

The oven can hit temperatures of 90-700°F, all using electricity. While some prefer a flame-cooked flavor, the convenience of electric pizza ovens creates a consistent heat that's especially well-suited to entertaining.

The Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven aims to offer low-maintenance cooking at a medium price point. The oven offers a sizable 12" x 12" cavity and is weather-resistant for outdoor storage.

Other features include a viewing window that allows you to watch your food as it cooks. This is a setting you can find in rival ovens, but at a much higher price, making the Artisan a serious contender for the best value pizza oven you can buy. And that's before you consider this limited-time saving.

I've got an electric pizza oven at home, and I really enjoy how fast it heats up and how consistently it retains heat. This allows me to cook back-to-back pizzas in as little as 3 minutes each. And when I have friends over, I get them involved in creating an assembly line to keep the pies coming!

The Ninja Artisan oven can cook pizza in five settings: Neapolitan, Thin Crust, Pan, New York, and Custom. You can also manually adjust your temperature settings and timer, allowing you to cook more than just pizza in your oven.

Like Ninja's Woodfire outdoor oven, the Artisan can cook everything from large cuts of meat to dessert. So if you're looking for a summer multitasker to impress friends and family, this is a deal I recommend snapping up while you can.