Watch out, Yeti — Ninja just dropped a new cooler backpack, right in time for summer

Summer is almost here and the ideal time to upgrade your best cooler for your outdoor gatherings, road trips, or spending all day at the beach.

But when you're on the move, a backpack is the obvious choice to free up your hands for adventuring. If that sounds like you, Ninja's new FrostVault Go Backpack Soft Cooler for $199 could be the solution.

Rather than hauling a heavy cooler around, this innovative backpack cooler allows you to carry your cold beverages and essential items with ease, so that you're completely hands-free.

What's more, it comes with a Cold Dry Zone, that keeps foods separate and dry at a safe temperature, and premium ice retention. Which is perfect for keeping all your refreshing items chilled all day long.

Ninja FrostVault Go 24-Can Backpack Soft Cooler with Cold Dry Zone: $199 at Ninjakitchen The Ninja FrostVault Go is available in two sizes: holding 24 cans and 36 cans. It has a Chillseal Lid for maximum ice retention and a Cold Dry Zone to keep food separate and at a food-safe temperature, to ensure its freshness.

Meet the Ninja FrostVault Go

(Image credit: Ninja)

One thing that makes the Ninja FrostVault Go Backpack Soft Cooler stand out is its stylish, ergonomic design.

Designed with comfort in mind, it has a padded back panel and soft straps for ease of use, premium insulation inside and even has a built-in bottle opener and mesh storage pockets. Plus, it comes in four trendy colors: Birch Beige, Canyon Red, Lakeshore Blue and Charcoal Grey.

(Image credit: Ninja)

What's more, its ChillSeal Lid ensures all your cold beverages and ice are kept chilled for up to 24 hours (even with the lid unzipped), and it comes with two ice packs.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perhaps what's more handy is the FrostVault Cold Dry Zone, which allows you to separate your dry snacks without the risk of them getting soggy or squashed inside the cooler. These are kept at food-safe temperaures (under 40° F) all day, so they remain fresh and tasty while on the go.

So the next time you're planning on hiking, picnicking or on an outdoor adventure, the Ninja FrostVault Go Backpack Soft Cooler could be a smart choice.

How does it compare?

(Image credit: Ninja)

There are a number of cooler backpacks on the market, including the YETI Hopper and the RTIC Backpack Cooler. Both of these are closer to $300 in price, making the Ninja a competitive price for those looking for a soft cooler this summer.

The Ninja also offers something that neither of these options do, which is two separate cooling compartments. This means you can put your sandwiches in one compartment and your cans in another, without having to worry about your bread getting wet or squashed.

We'll be reviewing the new FrostVault Go in the weeks to come, so stay tuned for a full review.