I just tried Traeger’s second-generation griddle, and it fixes my biggest problem with the original

When Traeger launched its original Flatrock griddle, there’s no denying it brought premium performance to the flat-top cooking game. But it also came with a significant footprint.

In fact, I gambled getting rid of my traditional gas grill in order to make room for the OG Flatrock on my deck (which ultimately paid off, as I’ve seen become a full-fledged griddle fanatic.)

But now, the brand’s customers won’t have to make similar sacrifices. With the Flatrock 2 Zone (from $699), griddling on a Traeger-quality product is more accessible from both a space and cost perspective.

Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone: $699 at traeger.com The Flatrock 2 Zone is small, reasonably priced and easy to clean. With two distinct cooking zones, you can take control over cooking solo or for a group, while still enjoying the same premium outdoor cooking capabilities as the Flatrock 3 Zone. For anyone looking to get their griddle on in the warmer weather, this is Traeger's entry for more compact cooking. It's not on sale yet, but you can get notified when it's available.

I had the chance to see the new griddle in action for myself, and looking at it side-by-side with the Flatrock 3 Zone, I can confidently say that it’ll be not just one of the best grill alternatives of the year, but a realistic complement to the gas or pellet grill you might already own.

While I didn’t get to cook on the Flatrock 2 Zone myself, I watched as a chef whipped up griddled crab cakes, and let me tell you, they were nothing short of life-changing. The heat distribution looked flawless, the sear on every patty came out perfect, and the griddle handled everything quickly.

I will be dreaming of these griddle-seared crab cakes for the foreseeable future. (Image credit: Future)

Crab cakes will definitely be a part of my griddling routine going forward, but it’s food like smash burgers and fajitas that have helped griddle cooking explode in popularity in recent years. I’ve personally turned so many people onto it after feeding them griddle-cooked meals in my backyard.

Yet some of the biggest names in the outdoor cooking space like Traeger and Weber entered the griddle category to take on Blackstone with massive, high-end models. Something like the original Flatrock or the Weber Slate 36 is great if you have the space and budget, but it’s exactly beginner-friendly or ideal for smaller spaces.

Similarly, storage was a big pain point for me with the original Flatrock. It was so heavy that moving it to my garage for winter storage was a real struggle (not that I had to, it can stay outside with a proper cover, but it’s my personal preference for colder months). This new version is lighter, easier to maneuver, and way more practical all-around.

The fact that it can function as a secondary grill makes it even more versatile.

Traeger didn’t ditch premium features in the smaller design, though. The same EZ-Clean grease management system makes cleanup simple, funneling grease and drippings into an easy-to-remove container.

The exterior space is also customizable, with an accessory rail and folding side shelves that give you the flexibility to expand or streamline your setup as needed.

The Flatrock 2 Zone is the griddle that Traeger needed to make if it wanted to be taken seriously in the griddle market. It takes everything great about the original, trims the bulk, cuts the cost, and thus makes it more attractive for many first-time griddle owners.

If you’ve been eyeing a griddle but felt like the big models weren’t a fit, this one might just change your mind.