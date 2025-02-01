How to season a flat top griddle

A well-seasoned flat top griddle can be your secret weapon for feeding a crowd. From smashing burgers to searing wings, versatile cooking surfaces like the Traeger Flatrock or Weber Slate have become increasingly popular.

Before you start cooking up for the Sunday football game (or any occasion), proper seasoning is crucial for creating that perfect non-stick surface and preventing rust. Much like caring for a cast iron skillet, seasoning your griddle creates a protective layer that enhances both cooking performance and longevity.

Let's explore how to season your flat top griddle properly, ensuring years of perfect sears and easy cleanup.

1. Start with a clean surface (Image: © Future) Thoroughly clean your griddle's cooking surface, removing any manufacturing residue or debris. This ensures you're starting with a blank canvas for seasoning.

2. Apply the oil layer (Image: © Future) Using a paper towel, spread a thin, even layer of cooking oil across the entire griddle surface, including the sides. The key is thin and uniform — too much oil can create a sticky surface.

3. Heat to smoking point (Image: © Future) Turn your griddle to high heat and wait until the oil begins to smoke slightly. This process helps the oil bond with the metal, creating that crucial non-stick layer.

4. Cool and repeat (Image: © Future) Let the griddle cool completely, then repeat the oiling and heating process 2-3 more times. Each layer builds up better non-stick properties and greater protection.

Tips for success

(Image credit: Future)

Choose oils with high smoke points like grapeseed or vegetable oil

Always use thin layers — more layers are better than thick ones

Keep your griddle properly seasoned by cleaning and oiling after each use

If a small amount of surface rust appears, don't panic — clean and re-season

