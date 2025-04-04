Traeger's latest release is smaller, cheaper, and easier to clean

Meet the Flatrock 2 Zone

Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone griddle
(Image credit: Traeger)

Traeger is responsible for making some of the best grills, like the Traeger Woodridge Pro, as well as iconic griddles at market-leading prices. And it's currently expanding its already impressive lineup, but for smaller spaces and at even more affordable prices.

Not so long ago, Traeger launched the Traeger Flatrock 3 Zone — and now, it's time for the Flatrock 2 Zone, retailing for $699 at Traeger in the U.S. and Canada.

Taking everything iconic and premium about its predecessor, the Flatrock 2 Zone is more compact, but still packed with impressive features.

So, if you're in the market for something more mid-range in price and slimline for your household, then you'll want to check this out. Although we'll reserve our full judgement for when we get hands-on for a review soon.

Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone
Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone: $699 at traeger.com

The Flatrock 2 Zone is small, reasonably priced and easy to clean. With two distinct cooking zones, you can take control over cooking solo or for a group, while still enjoying the same premium outdoor cooking capabilities as the Flatrock 3 Zone. For anyone looking to get their griddle on in the warmer weather, this is Traeger's entry for more compact cooking.

View Deal

Small yet mighty

A hand cooking on the Flatrock 2 Zone

Two distinct cooking zones (Image credit: Traeger)

Traeger has been putting some serious focus on expanding their griddle range. And if you think you've already heard of the Flatrock 2 Zone, that'll be because the first in the range was the award-winning Flatrock 3 Zone.

So, what's the difference? Well, the amount of zones is the big one, slimming down to just two making for a more compact and accessible design. Yet, it still boasts the same premium performance.

It's also great for smaller spaces and, as such, smaller households. With two distinct cooking zones, you can control each independently, so whether you're cooking for yourself, your family, or friends it'll have you covered.

Under the hood

Emptying the Flatrock 2 Zone griddle

EZ-Clean grease management on the Traeger Flatrock 2 Zone (Image credit: Traeger)

The Flatrock 2 Zone has some pretty cool features that'll aide in your outdoor cooking experience First up, wind-blocking technology aims to protect the griddle from flare ups or burnout by providing edge-to-edge coverage.

The griddle doesn't want to make the clean up process a tricky one either. For this, it uses Traeger's EZ-Clean grease management. This means that all the grease and drippings will funnel down into a container that you can remove afterwards and clean up.

And last by not least, the entire cookspace is customizable. Under the hood, there's the Pop-And-Lock accessory rail ready to load up with your favorite outdoor cooking utensils, as well as folding side shelves to widen your cooking space or slimline it for smaller spaces.

