I bought the viral Grampa's Weeder and it's my favorite gardening tool — here's why

Weeds are relentless. It won’t be a planet of the apes like the movies predict, it’ll be a planet of the weeds instead. For the past two summers, my inexperience in managing my lawn has led to a surprising discovery this spring with an explosion of weeds cropping up.

I thought about giving up right then — until I watched a few videos on TikTok and discovered the Grampa's Weeder tool. This simple, low tech gardening tool makes it a breeze to rip those nasty weeds out of lawns. And based on all the videos I watched, it can help you remove deeply set roots without having you break a sweat.

That’s why I ended up buying the Grampa's Weeder with my own money because I was tired of getting down on my knees, only to realize my attempts were all futile. Weekends now see me, John the Weed Destroyer, wielding the mighty Grandpa's Weeder, and the weeds know their time is up.

And oh yeah, I absolutely love that it costs less than $40.

$39 at Amazon This weeding tool isn't cheap, but it saves you from having to bend down to dig up weeds from your yard. And it worked very well in my testing, saving me from unnecessary back pain. The 4-claw design can get rid of weeds easily on soft soil.

When the Grampa's Weeder finally arrived, I was surprised most by its bare-bones design. On one end are two sets of metal prongs held along a 45-inch wooden pole. I didn’t think that this simple design would be effective at removing dandelions, crabgrass, white clover, and the one I fear most, broadleaf plantain — which remind me of those pods that contained people in ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers.’

Anyway, I set my eyes on the first dandelion on my lawn and proceeded to do the same steps I’ve watched countless times on all of those TikTok videos. Once I planted the prongs directly over the middle of the weed, I firmly pressed down on the wooden handle to ensure it got really deep — and then leaned on the small lever to slowly lift it up.

A post shared by John Velasco (@john_c_velasco) A photo posted by on

My jaw dropped after noticing the thick roots the Weeder pulled out in the process. Just check out my video above to see exactly how easy and effortless it is to use the Grampa's Weeder to remove other weeds I found.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’ve tried other gardening tools to pull out the same weeds before, but I rarely ever get the roots connected or intact on one go.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

For those bigger weeds, Grampa's Weeder might need a couple of attempts before getting them completely out of the ground, but I can’t tell you how much time and energy this device saved me. Before this, I would be dropping to my hands and knees trying using a pair of the best gardening gloves to relentlessly try to remove weeds. I've even bought and tried natural weed killer to spray solution on them, but it's costly.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Not only am I saving money with the Grampa's Weeder, but I'm also saving time. Now, it's a 3-step process that allows me to pull out dozens of weeds in a matter of minutes. After a week of using the Grampa's Weeder, I’m proud of how my front lawn now looks.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

What’s even more surprising is that I don’t think of pulling weeds out as a chore anymore, like how I used to feel before this. Instead, the Grampa's Weeder makes it feel like a relaxing therapy session.

This is why I can’t stop recommending this highly effective gardening tool. Once you start using it, you might not put it down because of how satisfying it is to pluck those weeds.