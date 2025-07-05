Forget Amazon Prime Day — I'm obsessed with REI's Patagonia sale right now

Here at Tom's Guide, we're tracking the best Amazon Prime Day deals, and the best anti-Amazon Prime Day deals. I'm a bit Prime'd-out myself, so when I found these awesome Patagonia REI deals, I knew I had to share them.

There's no doubt about it: I'm a fiend for Patagonia. Everyone in my life will tell you the same thing. My winter jacket is Patagonia, my summer jacket is Patagonia, my hiking jacket is Patagonia, and my everyday backpack is Patagonia. My family lovingly refer to my beaten-up Patagonia Arbor Lid backpack as "that yellow bag" and often ask me if I'm going to finally throw it in the trash.

No, of course I'm not. Yes, I may have had it for 7 years now, but isn't that the whole point of Patagonia? Isn't its apparel made to last? Patagonia is one of the only outdoor brands that is literally owned by the Earth, so you know your money is going to a good cause. I could wax lyrical about Patagonia until I'm blue in the face, but I won't. I'll just share my favorite Patagonia REI sale deals right now.

Best Patagonia deals

Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack: was $35 now $23 at REI I've got two Patagonia backpacks and my boyfriend has the Patagonia Black Hole duffel bag, so I can firsthand attest to how excellent the brand's bags are. The Black Hole Hip Pack is no different, with an impressive 4.6 rating on REI. Users report that while it's small, it can hold a surprising amount of snacks and three phones!

Patagonia '73 Skyline Easy-Cut Responsibili-Tee: was $45 now $33 at REI While this t-shirt is on sale in both mauve and blue, it's only available in XL and XXL sizes — and at this awesome 25% discount, I'm not sure how long either size will last. Patagonia's "Responsibili-Tee" shirts are made from recycled cotton and polyester, so it's definitely a shirt for the eco-conscious out there. Personally, I love the pictured mauve shade, but the stormy blue shade is beautiful too.

Patagonia Strider Pro: was $79 now $47 at REI These women's shorts are perfect for running and hiking. The striking orange color will mean your hiking group will never be able to lose you on the trail — perfect for those misty days. Not only are these shorts lightweight and breathable, they also have three hidden pockets for storing snacks, keys, and your phone. The best part is that they're water repellant, too!

Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Shorts: was $89 now $52 at REI These gorgeous bright blue shorts are available in XS and S sizes, and I'm not sure how long this stock is going to last. Considering these versatile shorts are 40% off right now, I'm going to guess not long. These shorts are made from 65% recycled nylon and spandex, so they're durable (water repellant, too), and stretchy for über comfortable trekking.