9 plants that repel ticks and keep them away from your yard

With warmer weather on the way, it's prime time for insects to invade your yard. And if you suspect ticks in your space, you'll probably want to know how banish them fast.

Essentially, ticks are miniature, spider-like pests often go unseen, and easily attach themselves onto humans and pets. What's more, these tiny critters feed off blood, much like mosquitoes, and can leave an inflamed rash or bite marks on our skin.

Luckily, there are natural alternatives to get rid of ticks, that doesn't involve toxic repellent sprays. These tick-repelling plants are known for their strong aromas, which such critters despite and will keep far away from your yard.

What's more, these fragrant plants will make your yard smell fresh all summer!

To help you banish these insects from your yard naturally, here are 7 plants that repel ticks. Just beware that some of these plants are toxic to pets if ingested, so always be mindful where you place them.

1. Basil

We often use basil leaves to garnish and flavor everyday dishes in the kitchen, such as pizza and pasta. But, it's useful in more than one way because its sweet, herbaceous aroma repels ticks too.

Basil admittedly isn’t the easiest thing to grow, but it’s not impossible. It can be grown in containers indoors or outside with the right conditions.

Partial shade with a consistent warm temperature and well-drained soil is best. A windowsill may work for placement, but make sure it’s not over-exposed to the sun, which will burn the leaves.

For more tips check out these 7 top tips for growing herbs indoors, or find out why is my basil wilting?

Bear in mind, this plant is non-toxic to both cats and dogs, so it’s a great option if you’ve got pets.

2. Eucalyptus

While we humans can see no end of benefits to this plant, it’s not a favorite for ticks or many other pests.

Essentially, the strong scent of eucalyptus oil is repulsive to ticks, and its minty and woody essence has a similar effect as peppermint.

So, whether you choose to grow eucalyptus in your yard, or add a few sprays around trouble areas in your home, the oil contained will work its magic soon enough.

Eucalyptus trees can be grown outside, or raised indoors as houseplants. Although, you may be better off growing a smaller variety in the case of the latter. A sunny spot with warm temperatures (65-75°F) and high humidity are best for this plant.

Bear in mind it’s toxic for cats and dogs though, so keep pets away.

3. Lavender

Lavender is loved for its pretty purple flower as well as the fresh, relaxing scent that fills the air. However, while the lingering fragrance is pleasant for our yards, it’s repugnant to ticks. Interestingly, it contains a non-toxic compound called linalool, which is an essential ingredient found in most insect repellents.

A good tip is to take a generous cutting from a lavender plant, tie it together in a small bunch before hanging it up. If you don’t have access to fresh lavender, you can opt for spraying lavender essential oils around the yard. The powerful, aromatic smell should keep ticks and other pests at bay.

4. Garlic and onions

Found in most kitchens, garlic and onions are usually the key ingredients of every delicious and fragrant meal. And while we might enjoy such aromas, these are so repulsive to ticks that they will steer clear. This is down to their high quantities of sulfonic acid, which gives off a pungent smell that is a natural repellent.

Use this to your advantage to make a quick and easy garlic repellent. Simply cut up some garlic cloves, and sprinkle around your yard or "trouble" areas. Alternatively, crush four or five cloves to make a puree, and add that to a pint of water in a clean spray bottle. Then, spray your garlic solution in areas around the home or yard to repel ticks and other pests like rats and mice.

If you want to go one step further, you can learn how to grow garlic from cloves in your backyard or in pots.

5. Rosemary

Rosemary may be a delicious aromatic herb to add to your meals, but is also a great tick-repellent. This is because ticks dislike the strong, distinctive odor, and will keep far away.

Luckily, rosemary is an easy herb to grow either indoors and outdoors, requiring full sunlight and regular watering. In addition, it is a hardy herb, so it can survive most conditions, but typically prefers hot and dry conditions. Simply water it, repot occasionally, and your potted plant will last long. Rosemary along with sage is also effective in repelling deer, spiders , and other insects will actively stay away as well.

If you’re planning on growing a herb garden, check out these 7 top tips for growing herbs indoors.

6. Wormwood

Wormwood is a perennial herb mainly grown as an ornamental plant in the U.S. These lush, green leaves are also known for its strong aroma and bitterness — making it the ideal, natural tick repellent.

For best results, include wormwood into your yard, within landscaping borders around patios, containers or even in hanging baskets. This can help deter these unwanted pests, and keep them out for good!

7. Marigold

With their warm, orange and yellow blooms, marigolds can really brighten up your home and yard. But these pretty florals also release the strong, spicy smell called alpha-terthienyl — a phototoxin that keeps ticks and other bugs far away.

What’s more, marigolds’ root system grows deeply and in abundance. So this pungent smell can also reach deep into the soil, wherever ticks might be lurking. In addition, marigolds prefer to be planted in the full sun and require dry conditions with well-drained soil.

8. Lemongrass

Similar to lemon balm and mint, the scent of lemongrass packs a powerful punch when it comes to keeping ticks away. It contains citronella oil, which can be extracted from the leaves and stem.

This produces an overwhelming citrusy scent, which repulses and overpowers ticks. Its scent comes in use in more ways than one as well — it will also keep mice and rats from invading your home too!

9. Chrysanthemums

These colorful blooms do well to add a vibrant touch to any yard, but also releases a potent smell to repel ticks and other pests. This is down to their flowers containing pyrethrum — an insecticidal compound that is an effective repellent.

Since chrysanthemums are popular plants, you can easily pick some up in your local gardening store, and either place around your yard, and on your patio or porch area. In fact, chrysanthemums can be commonly used to repel ants, spiders, fleas, and even bed bugs amongst many. So it’s a super plant repellent!

It’s also worth noting that these blooms are known to be toxic to both cats and dogs, so keep pets away where possible.