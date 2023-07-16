The best garlic presses in 2023: Tested and rated

For those of us who love to cook with garlic, investing in a garlic press will be a worthwhile investment. Besides crushing garlic, a good garlic press should be easy to grip, allows you to get the most pulp out of the garlic clove, and is easy to clean.

In addition, using a garlic press to crush garlic for cooking can save you some time and effort, especially if you’re cooking up feasts.

With that in mind, we tested a range of popular garlic presses. We looked at how good they were for crushing garlic, removing garlic skin, and evaluated how easy they were to clean.

Here are our top picks for the best garlic presses for all types of cooks.

The best garlic presses you can buy

Best overall

1. Joseph Joseph Garlic Rocker The best garlic press overall Our expert review: Specifications Material: Stainless steel Dishwasher safe: Yes Dimensions: 7.3 x 2 x 1 inches Weight: 0.2 pounds Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Sur La Table View at Macy's Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Durable + Great for someone with limited hand strength + Simple, beautiful design + Easy to clean Reasons to avoid - You’ll need to remove the skin first and scrape the garlic from tool

The Joseph Joseph Garlic Rocker got high marks from us for a number of reasons, which is why we’re rating it as the best garlic press overall. At first glance, you might not even realize it’s a garlic press, but its simple design grabs your attention.

The stainless steel material is designed to withstand pressure from two hands pressing down on the boat-shaped kitchen tool and rocking it to work the garlic clove. Plus, you don’t have to worry about losing parts or something breaking.

To test this Joseph Joseph Garlic Rocker, we peeled garlic after gently pressing it with the crusher to get the skin to fall off. Then, we put one large clove under the garlic press and pushed down on both sides — gently rocking the device. As the crusher was pressed flush against our cutting board, the garlic came up through the holes. It was easy to scrape the crushed garlic off with a spoon on both sides, and the press did a nice job of getting most of the garlic out of each clove. Its ease of use is especially handy for those who don’t have a strong grip strength, which is often needed for such tools.

In addition, the Joseph Joseph Garlic Rocker was easy to clean with soap and water. In fact, a good rinse resulted in most of the remaining garlic left being washed away, and we used a scrub brush to remove any leftover pulp. It was easier to clean than other garlic presses we tested, as the holes were big and there weren’t other parts that needed to be scrubbed around. Plus, since it’s stainless steel, it doesn’t retain the odor, and your hands shouldn’t smell like garlic after touching this tool.

These best garlic presses will make light work of crushing garlic before you cook, and for a price that’s around $20, this Joseph Joseph Garlic Rocker was our favorite garlic press overall.

Best if you don’t want to touch garlic

2. Dreamfarm Garject Garlic Press Best garlic press if you don’t want to touch garlic Our expert review: Specifications Material: Zinc Dishwasher safe: Yes Dimensions: 7.6 x 2 x 2 inches Weight: 9.6 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Handy features all in one tool + You don’t need to touch the garlic + Fun design Reasons to avoid - Heavy - High-end price

The Dreamfarm Garject Garlic Press indicates that it would be easy to eject garlic from this garlic press — and it certainly lived up to its name. The first thing you’ll notice when handling this garlic crusher is its hefty weight, and at 9.6 ounces, it’s four times the weight of the Joseph Joseph Rocker Garlic Crusher.

However the Dreamfarm Garject Garlic Press does a great job of peeling, crushing and ejecting garlic well — without you touching the garlic. It also comes with lots of bells and whistles — a stark contrast from the other garlic presses we tested.

While the product packaging says this garlic press could accommodate two to three garlic cloves, we found it did a great job with one large unpeeled clove. If you place a few small garlic cloves in the hopper, make sure they are peeled to get the most out of it with each press of this garlic-crushing device.

After placing unpeeled garlic into the hopper, and bringing both handles together, we were pleasantly surprised that it didn’t take much hand strength to crush the garlic. Upon opening the handles, you’ll notice the scraper gets to work and kicks the pulp off the gadget and into your bowl, pan or cutting board. Make sure you open the handles wide enough that the plastic scraper catches on the ejector’s lever. A shovel-looking accessory in the hopper removes the garlic clove from the hopper, or you can also press the plastic “peel eject” button located inside the handle.

The Dreamfarm Garject Garlic Press was fun to use, and the best garlic press if you don’t want to touch garlic. Particularly, seeing how all the components worked together was impressive, and made us want to crush more garlic. Considering all the components that go into this garlic press, we were surprised that it was easy to clean. While it was simple to rinse clean, we did need a scrub brush to get a few more pieces of garlic pulp out of the hopper. However, if you don’t wish to hand wash, this garlic press is also dishwasher safe.

With a price tag of around $50, this garlic press is costly. However, we think the Dreamfarm Garject Garlic Press would make a nice gift for your favorite cook who uses a lot of garlic — or a treat for yourself! Overall, it’s a great kitchen tool that makes crushing a lot of garlic fast, effortless, and keeps the garlic smell off your hands. What could be better in a garlic crusher?

Best value garlic press

3. ORBLUE Garlic Press The best value garlic press Our expert review: Specifications Material: Stainless steel Dishwasher safe: Yes Dimensions: 7.5 x 2.6 x 1.4 inches Weight: 9.6 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Comes with garlic peeler and brush + Easy to use + Cleaning was fast and easy Reasons to avoid - Difficult to press and crush garlic

The Orblue Garlic Press is the ideal choice for those who hate peeling garlic skin and want to avoid touching cloves as much as possible. As the best garlic press for removing garlic peels, the Orblue Garlic Press comes with a Garlic Peeler Rocker and a brush for cleaning the device.

For those not familiar with how to use the peeler — a silicone tube — the box showed detailed instructions on how to use it properly, which helped with the testing process. The garlic skin removal accessory worked well for removing some garlic skin, but not all of it when two cloves were put into the cylinder. Instead, we had to put a clove back in before rolling it again to remove more skin. Bear in mind, the hopper can hold one big clove or two small ones.

Design-wise, The Orblue Garlic Press feels moderately heavy, and has two handles with a basket that swings separately from the handles for ease of use during cleaning.

One downside of this garlic press however, was that it required the strength of two hands to crush the garlic cloves. Plus, it needed to be pressed down pretty hard during the squeeze to get the pulp out.

Using a spoon, we scraped the pulp off and used the end of the cleaning brush to remove any leftover garlic from the hopper. The provided brush made it easy to remove excess pulp from the hopper, and clean the garlic press.

Overall, The Orblue Garlic Press is well-made, durable, and suitable for someone who crushes a lot of garlic. We like that it comes with peeling and cleaning accessories, and is moderately priced. Although the tool felt harder to press than the OXO and KitchenAid models, this rated highly for being a well-designed kitchen gadget for crushing garlic.

Best garlic press for weak grips

4. Joseph Joseph Helix Garlic Press Mincer Ergonomic Twist-Action Hand Juicer The best garlic press for weak grip Our expert review: Specifications Material: Stainless steel and nylon Dishwasher safe: Yes Dimensions: 2.23 x 1.81 x 6.93 inches Weight: 0.33 pounds Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Target View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Ergonomic garlic press + Fun to use + Does multiple cloves at once + Can be used for other foods Reasons to avoid - You’ll need to manually remove garlic skin

This Joseph Joseph Helix Garlic Press Mincer was our best garlic press for those with a weak grip, making it fun to use. It has a unique design that allows for a twisting motion to crush the garlic in the hopper. Simply take the skin off first, then add the garlic to the hopper before aligning the other handle on top. (Dots on each handle show you where to line it up.) Then using two hands, simply twist the pieces towards each other, and use a spoon to scrape the crushed garlic off the bottom. Alternatively, you could use the end of the spoon handle to get the remaining garlic out of the hopper, or a tiny spoon to get the crushed garlic out.

During testing, we found the Joseph Joseph Helix Press Mincer was a fast and easy-to-use tool, when crushing a few cloves. More so, it also doesn't require grip strength — so if you have carpal tunnel or limited hand strength, the strength is applied horizontally which relies on the shoulders over the hands. The nylon material is comfortable, which makes it ideal for those with a weaker grip. Plus, cleaning was very easy due to the fact that the two pieces completely separate. Overall, we thought this garlic press did an excellent job of crushing multiple cloves at once, and was easy to use.

Best versatile garlic press

5. Kitchen Innovations Garlic-A-Peel Garlic Press The best versatile garlic press Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Material: Stainless steel and BPA-free plastic Dishwasher safe: Yes Dimensions: 3 x 3 x 2.8 inches Weight: 3.2 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lots of accessories for garlic prep + Lightweight and space-saving size + Storage container for excess garlic Reasons to avoid - Challenging to clean - Accessories are tough to get back in tool for storage - Mild garlic smell after hand cleaning

The Kitchen Innovations Garlic-A-Peel Garlic Press is one of the most versatile garlic presses in our tests, and packed with useful accessories. Unboxing this garlic crusher is similar to opening a Russian doll — there’s more and more to discover with every layer. The Kitchen Innovations (KI) press has a garlic dicing tool, a slicing tool, a shaving side along the box, a silicone peeler, and a cleaning brush. Plus, the plastic box you dice and slice into can store chopped garlic for another day, and you don’t have to touch garlic at all with this garlic-crushing tool.

Once you’ve decided how you want your garlic prepared, remove the peel using the silicone peeler. Using either the slicing or chopping accessory, put the clove inside, press down, and the garlic will fall into the storage container. Additionally, closing the top to dice or slice the garlic didn't require much effort or strength. Plus, there’s no mess, or touching of garlic, so you can simply pull the clear box out and dump it onto your pan or bowl.

Perhaps the biggest challenge we had with the Kitchen Innovations (KI) press was cleaning it. Although it comes with a handy brush to help clean the grates, and the top part of the lid comes off, the diced garlic grates were still tricky to properly clean. If you don’t clean them well, hardened garlic will stick to them. It made the container smell like garlic a few days later because it wasn’t cleaned as well as it should have.

It can also be a little tricky to get all of the pieces back together, and lined up in the bottom of the kitchen tool exactly the way it was when bought. That means you might have a lot of pieces scattered about your kitchen if you can’t get everything to line up correctly.

Overall, The Kitchen Innovations (KI) is a fun-looking, versatile kitchen gadget on your countertop, and can be used to prep other foods. In particular, we liked that this could also be used for ginger, shallots, shaved citrus peels and more.

For less than $20, Kitchen Innovations Garlic Press offers great value for money, and impressive results as the best versatile garlic press.

Best lightweight garlic press

6. Zyliss Susi 3 Garlic Press The best lightweight garlic press Our expert review: Specifications Material: Aluminum Dishwasher safe: Yes, but says hand wash recommended Dimensions: 2.12 x 1 x 6.38 inches Weight: 5.12 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Includes garlic remover tool and cleaning tool + Easy to clean + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Required more strength to press garlic - Retained odors

This Zyliss Susi 3 Garlic Press may resemble a stapler, but this was rated as the best lightweight garlic press in our tests. The updated model from earlier versions of Zyliss’ garlic press features a large hopper that can accommodate one large clove or two small cloves. You don’t need to remove the garlic peel before placing the clove in the hopper but we discovered that you get more garlic out if you remove the skin first.

This Zyliss Susi 3 Garlic Press gets points for being lightweight at just 5.12 ounces, 3but we still needed to use both hands to exert more grip strength to crush large cloves of garlic. Bear in mind, you’ll need to ensure the metal crusher lines up in the hopper properly before bringing the two pieces together to crush the garlic.

The designers at Zyliss included a cleaning tool that can be used to remove the leftover skin with one end by poking it into the hopper, and using the teeth on the other end to remove any leftover garlic. Out of all the garlic presses we tested, we found this to be one of the best cleaning tools that came with a garlic press. A minor caveat is that this press did smell faintly of garlic after being cleaned, but that could be because it’s aluminum.

Nevertheless, the Zyliss Susi 3 Garlic Press is a good, simple garlic press for someone who occasionally uses garlic in cooking, doesn’t want anything hefty, and doesn't want to get their hands dirty!

Best for home cooks

7. OXO Good Grips Soft Handled Garlic Press The best garlic press for home cooks Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Material: Stainless steel and plastic Dishwasher safe: Yes Dimensions: 1.6 x 4.3 x 9 inches Weight: 10.56 ounces Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Durable + Extracts a lot of garlic + Basket that swings apart from handles make it easier to clean Reasons to avoid - Might need a lot of scrubbing

OXO is an established kitchen tool company, and the new OXO Good Grips Garlic Press doesn’t disappoint. As the best garlic press for home cooks, it's a well-made, easy-to-use garlic press for the cook who doesn’t need to crush a lot of garlic at once. The hopper is good for one large garlic clove or two small ones, and you can crush the garlic without removing the skin if preferred.

During our tests, the new OXO Good Grips Garlic Press was a straightforward way to crush garlic and didn’t require much hand strength — which is ideal for those with arthritis or lack a strong grip.We also found that it squeezed a lot of pulp out of the garlic clove when added to the hopper (without skin), and it was easy to remove excess pulp with a spoon. This ensures there is no waste, and you get the most out of your cloves.

The fact that the hopper is separate from the two handles and swings out makes it easier to clean. However, we found cleaning this garlic press by hand required a scrubbing brush, and a bit more elbow-grease than some of the other garlic presses in this list.

Overall, the new OXO Good Grips Garlic Press is a good-quality product that doesn’t require a lot of hand strength, making it a user-friendly kitchen tool.

Best for beginners

8. KitchenAid Classic Garlic Press The best garlic press for beginners Our expert review: Specifications Material: Plastic Dishwasher safe: yes Dimensions: 3.15 x 1.18 x 7.68 inches Weight: 8.32 ounces Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Good price + Easy to use + Removable basket for easier cleaning Reasons to avoid - Design not as heavy-duty as others

If you’re someone who doesn't cook with garlic often, the KitchenAid Classic Garlic Press is a good garlic press. This basic garlic crusher tool would also make a great introductory kitchen gadget for a first home or college student living on their own. Ideally, you’ll remove the garlic skin, then place one clove into the compartment and squeeze. We liked that this KitchenAid Classic Garlic Press doesn’t require a lot of hand strength to get a good amount of garlic out, and the pulp can then be extracted with a spoon.

In addition, the KitchenAid Classic Garlic Press has a removable basket for easy cleaning — whether you’re putting it in the dishwasher or a quick hand wash. That also means it’ll take up less space in your dishwasher if you only have to put the basket in. Overall, the KitchenAid Garlic Press produces impressive results in crushing the garlic well, and with ease. It’s also available in two colors (black, and cobalt blue), and comes at a bargain price, making it great value for money.

Why use a garlic press?

What are the benefits of using a garlic press?

Using a garlic press can save you the effort of chopping up garlic cloves. If the garlic press has a garlic-crushing component that makes it easy to slip the skin off of it, even better. That could help you prep your garlic for cooking with a garlic press and not have to spend much time handling raw garlic, which will leave your hands smelly.

Best of all, using a garlic press should save you from chopping, dicing and slicing garlic cloves.

How we tested

How we tested the best garlic presses

To determine the best garlic presses of 2023, we pressed the same size garlic cloves to analyze how much garlic came out of the press after we crushed it.

We tested those that said you could insert the clove in with the skin on, and presses that suggested the hopper could accommodate a few cloves at once.

In addition, we looked at the weight of the product, design, how easy it was to use, and if it was easy to get the most amount of garlic out.

Finally, we analyzed how easy the garlic press was to clean. Despite many of these garlic presses being dishwasher safe, you might find that the garlic gets stuck in the holes after it goes through a cycle.

Materials

Most of the garlic presses were made of stainless steel, which can help combat that lingering garlic smell on most kitchen tools. Almost all of the garlic presses tested had steel or aluminum components, while other presses contained silicone garlic peelers and had plastic handles for comfort.

Accessories

Some of the garlic presses came with accessories, like brushes to help with cleaning, tubes that prevent you from touching the garlic while rolling to get the skin off, or a handy garlic extracting device. This means you didn’t need to grab another utensil or kitchen tool to remove the garlic from the press.

Size and weight

The size and weight of the best garlic crushers varied. Some of the best garlic presses were quite large — up to 8 ounces and nearly 8 inches long. Quite a few of them seemed a little heavy for one-handed-pressing techniques, once the handles were closed, a few required two hands to get more garlic out. Some of our favorite garlic presses were the lightweight ones,and those with unconventional garlic press shapes.

Cleaning tips

To ensure a thorough clean, we scrubbed off the presses with a dishwashing brush and highly recommended if you’re buying one of these best garlic presses. Follow the instructions of each manufacturer before placing them in the dishwasher. Ideally, open the garlic press and make sure the dishwashing water and soap can work their way through the garlic hopper or main compartment.