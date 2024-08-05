Manual razor vs electric shaver: Which should you get?

To shave or not to shave, that is the question. Whether you're rocking the classic Don Draper or the rugged Ron Swanson, you'll need the right tools to keep your style looking sharp.

Whatever your facial look, one of the first things to consider is if a classic razor or an electric shaver is right for you.

To help you decide, we've looked into the advantages and disadvantages of both electric and manual shaving.

Advantages of using an electric shaver

Electric shavers have become an integral part of modern grooming routines across the globe, and their rise in popularity is easy to understand. Take a look at some of their advantages below.

Speed

Electric shavers are quick and easy, giving you a complete shave or a tidy-up trim in a fraction of the time it takes to lather up soap from a manual razor. So if you're always in a rush, or find it tough to peel back the covers in the morning, the electric shaver could be a game changer.

Simplicity

No soap, no extra blades, no mess. Flick the button and start grooming. It couldn't be easier.

Versatility

Electric razors can handle everything you throw at them. Whether it's a clean shave, keeping a full beard under control or grooming down there, the electric shaver can do it all.

Safety

No nicks, no snags, no blood. Because they come with guards, the chances of nicking yourself or ending up with swabs of toilet paper sticking to your face are minimal, making them much safer than your manual razor.

Disadvantages of using an electric shaver

Rougher shave

Electric shavers will generally give a rougher shave compared to traditional razors. Getting that barber shop smoothness might not be possible with just an electric razor, and you may find yourself needing to shave more frequently to maintain a stubble-free look.

Power

Most electric shavers rely on rechargeable batteries. If you don't have easy access to an electrical socket or you forget to recharge, you run the risk of losing power mid-shave when the batteries run out of juice.

Higher cost

Electric shavers typically come with a higher initial price tag compared to traditional razors. Not only that, they require more maintenance and care to keep them working as they should. Regular cleaning and proper handling to prevent water damage are essential if you want your shaver to last.

Advantages of a razor

There might be plenty of good reasons to go for an electric shave, but there are benefits of a classic manual shave with a regular razor. Here are some of the reasons why you might want to keep it old school.

A closer shave

For the distinguished gentleman who enjoys a well-groomed look, a traditional razor provides the most long-lasting and precise shave. If you want to avoid a rough five o'clock shadow, choosing a manual razor over an electric one is the way to go. For a smooth and close shave, a good old-fashioned manual razor is the ideal choice.

Availability

Manual razors are widely available, cost-effective, and always usable since they’ll never run out of batteries. If you're short on time, you can even use your razor in the shower to shave off a few seconds from your morning routine.

Easily replaceable

Double-edge safety razors are known for their long-lasting sharpness and effectiveness. And when it's time to replace the blades, it's easier than having to buy a whole new shaver. Just swap out the heads, and you're good to go.

Subscription packages

More and more companies are offering subscription-based packages that send you refills every month, meaning you won't have to worry about forgetting to pick up new blades and being left with something your partner's used without asking.

Disadvantages of a manual razor

When it comes to a classic manual shave, there's nothing quite like the smooth, fresh face of a proper shave with plenty of hot water and shaving cream or soap. However, manual shaving does come with its challenges.

Safety

It's easy to accidentally cut yourself with a manual razor, especially when you're half-awake in the morning or you’re not quite concentrating. Add in a splash of aftershave and you'll soon be doing your best Home Alone impression.

More prep time

You can't dry shave with a manual razor like you can with an electric shaver, so you always need to be near a sink and be able to lather up some soap to make sure you have a comfortable shave.

Irritation

Scraping a blade down your face over and over again might work for some, but if you've got sensitive skin, then you run the risk of severe irritation.

Replacement heads

Additionally, manual razor blades need to be regularly replaced. The cost of this can soon mount up, and if you're environmentally minded, the waste of used blades could be an issue.

Razors vs. shavers: Which one is for you?

The choice may seem difficult, but it will generally come down to what you want on your face. Want to leave some whiskers and facial topiary? An electric shaver is the best option. Prefer the clean-shaven, professional look? Then look no further than a manual razor. As with all things, shop around, ask the experts and remember, you can always grow it out again.

