9 things you can clean with shaving foam — you’ll be surprised

When it comes to cleaning every room in the home, shaving foam is not exactly the first cleaning product that springs to mind.

This staple product of the male grooming regime can actually do much more than just give a clean cut. Surprisingly, there are many things you can clean with shaving foam around the home — giving some of your trusted, commercial products a run for their money!

In fact, the ‘Cleantok’ community on social media have shared plenty of useful cleaning hacks with this foamy cream. So why is shaving foam so good at banishing grime and stains?

Well, it’s essentially a whipped-up bar of soap. It contains active ingredients such as cleansing agents, surfactants and emulsifiers that are typically found in household soap or liquids.

Similar to cleaning with lemons , such basic items are inexpensive, yet effective to use. What’s more, you won’t have to deal with any harsh chemicals or the strong smell you get when cleaning with bleach .

So, whether you run out of your trusted cleaner or want a quick fix cleaning hack, head to your bathroom cabinet and get out the shaving foam!

1. Keeping mirrors fog-free

Someone cleaning a bathroom mirror with a microfiber cloth and spray bottle (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to prevent a foggy mirror after your hot shower, shaving foam will keep it mist-free.

Simply spray some foam onto a microfibre cloth, and apply a thin layer onto the mirror surface. Leave for about a minute before using a dry cloth/towel to buff away the foam until completely removed.

Not only will this leave your glass mist-free, but it will give your mirrors a good clean and remove marks. For more top tips, check out how to clean a mirror without leaving streaks.

2. Suede furniture stains

Suede sofa (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have a micro-suede sofa or furniture, it can be tricky to get rid of stubborn stains. Cover the stain in shaving foam and leave on for about 20 minutes for it to get to work.

Using a damp, clean cloth, gently wipe away at the foam, until the stain is removed. Be mindful not to soak the area. Repeat until all residue is gone, and allow the fabric to air dry.

This method is only advisable with foam and not gel, as this could permanently stain or damage the fabric.

3. Removing carpet stains

Spilled wine (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Be it spilled red wine, grubby footprints, or even nail varnish, shaving foam is great for lifting stubborn stains out of carpets or rugs.

Rub some foam into the stain/area, and leave for about 10 minutes to settle. Then, wipe away the foam with a clean, damp cloth until no traces of residue left. Repeat if necessary until the stain is completely removed.

For more useful tips, check out our guide on how to remove red wine stains from carpet, clothes and more.

4. Clean your bathtub and sinks

Bathtub (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Forget bathroom sprays, shaving foam can tackle the bathtub, sinks and shower grime.

A good tip is to spray shaving foam onto a clean, soft brush or broom before scrubbing away inside the bath to remove soapy residue and grime. Then rinse the tub well, and you’ll find it clean and sparkling again. The same applies for cleaning sinks and the shower head.

Plus, here’s how to clean a bathtub in 3 easy steps and how to clean a shower head and get rid of limescale .

5. Tile grout

Toothbrush cleaning grout (Image credit: Future)

If your tile grout has seen better days, you can use shaving foam to clean grout and get rid of stains . Simply apply the foam into the grout lines and leave for about 10 minutes to an hour, depending on how grimy it is.

Then use a small grout brush or an old toothbrush to scrub the dirt away, before thoroughly rinse off the grout with water. The foam should make stubborn stains easily lift off, and quicker to clean.

6. Get rid of toilet odors

Cleaning toilet with a toilet brush (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similar to baking soda , shaving foam is a great deodorizer and can get rid of bad smells. Simply clean the basin of your toilet with shaving foam to remove urine or other unpleasant odors.

This is also great for cleaning the floor too. Just spread the foam around the toilet and leave for a few hours before mopping it off. Plus, this will save the hassle of spraying or other air fresheners.

7. Grimy oven

Cleaning oven (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If your oven has a build up of oil, grime or burn residue, it can be a tedious task to master how to clean an oven . However, shaving foam can do the trick.

Spray the oven door, the sides, and the bottom of the oven with foam and allow it to soak in for at least 30 minutes to an hour. Then, take a clean, damp cloth to wipe away the grime.

The foam quickly breaks down any grimy residue, making it much easier for you to clean — without the elbow grease!

8. Refresh your mattress

how to clean a mattress: sweat (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Knowing how to deep clean a mattress might seem challenging, and it's important to keep it fresh at all times. This is especially the case if you have young children who enjoy sharing your bed, or you’ve spilled your morning coffee.

Surprisingly, shaving foam is a great cleaner and stain remover. Spray shaving foam onto the stain and leave for about 15 minutes or more. Then rub it off with a damp cloth until the stain is lifted/clean and gently rinse with a 50/50 water and white vinegar solution. Not only will this remove the stain but refresh it as well.

9. Polish stainless steel

A stack of five clean stainless steel pans on a kitchen countertop in front of blue tiles (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether it’s cleaning a stainless steel pan or keeping stainless steel around the home smudge-free, shaving foam can work wonders on grubby fingerprints or marks.

First, dampen a microfiber cloth, wring it out and rub shaving foam on the stainless steel. Then, take another clean cloth to remove the foam residue and buff the surface to make it gleam again.