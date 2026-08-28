Got an outdoorsy or garden-loving dad? I've compiled 12 of the best Father's Day gifts that your green-thumbed dad would enjoy
Let dad enjoy his garden this year
The countdown to Father's Day 2026 is officially on, with just 9 days to go until Sunday, September 6 in Australia.
With Aussie spring just around the corner, if your dad loves his garden or going camping, then Father's Day is a great time to get him some new outdoorsy gear. Whether he's an avid gardener, outdoor chef or just a guy who enjoys sitting out in his yard in the sunshine, I've sorted 12 of the best outdoor Father's Day gifts below.
All of these items come with 4-star reviews on Amazon, and same-day or fast delivery, so your gift will arrive perfectly on (or before) the big day. So scroll on to find the best Father's Day gardening and outdoor gifts for dad this year.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
More from Tom's Guide
- Forget socks — shop these 30 expert-picked skincare and haircare buys for dad this Father's Day
- Forget a new tie — I've found 15 of the best Father's Day tech gifts that will make you his favourite child
- Gamer dad? I've found 11 winning Father's Day gaming ideas to level up your gifting
- Run, don't walk — I've spotted 9 of the best fitness Father's Day gifts that'll help dad work on his #DadBod
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Lucy Scotting is a staff writer for Tom’s Guide Australia, primarily covering lifestyle, streaming and internet-related news. Lucy started her career writing for HR and staffing industry publications, with articles covering emerging tech, business and finance. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dog, Fletcher.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.