Got an outdoorsy or garden-loving dad? I've compiled 12 of the best Father's Day gifts that your green-thumbed dad would enjoy

The countdown to Father's Day 2026 is officially on, with just 9 days to go until Sunday, September 6 in Australia.

With Aussie spring just around the corner, if your dad loves his garden or going camping, then Father's Day is a great time to get him some new outdoorsy gear. Whether he's an avid gardener, outdoor chef or just a guy who enjoys sitting out in his yard in the sunshine, I've sorted 12 of the best outdoor Father's Day gifts below.

All of these items come with 4-star reviews on Amazon, and same-day or fast delivery, so your gift will arrive perfectly on (or before) the big day. So scroll on to find the best Father's Day gardening and outdoor gifts for dad this year.

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