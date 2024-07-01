Shop the KitchenAid mixer sale on Amazon! Get $110 off ahead of Prime Day
Bake, knead, whisk and mix with up to 25% in savings
KitchenAid mixers have been a staple in kitchens for decades thanks to their durability, versatility and timeless design. From kneading dough to whipping up a homemade cake, the appliance maker has garnered a loyal following of both amateur cooks and professional bakers alike. It's no surprise that they are among the best stand mixers we've tested.
Right now, select KitchenAid mixers are up to 25% off on Amazon. For a limited time, shoppers can get $110 off on the essential cooking appliance. Plus, there are a number of KitchenAid attachments sporting an even greater discount (up to 50% off!). Although Prime Day is right around the corner, we recommend shopping these three KitchenAid mixer deals now.
Quick Links
- shop deals on KitchenAid mixers and attachments at Amazon
- KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart: was $329 now $249
- KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart: was $379 now and $299
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart: was $459 now $349
The Best KitchenAid Stand Mixer Deals
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart: was $329 now $249 @ Amazon
Big enough to make up to eight dozen cookies — that's 28 grams of dough if you were wondering — this mixer features a tilt-head design for better mixing and 10 speeds to do the heavy lifting of a meal or frozen treat for you. It can quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.
KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart: was $379 now and $299 @ Amazon
If you’re after something a little smaller but packs a powerful punch, this is a great deal. With a 3.5 Quart bowl capacity, this is ideal for mixing up smaller batches or for single households. It comes with 10 speeds to gently knead, mix or whip up a storm. What’s more, if you have a compact kitchen, the Artisan Mini is lighter, easy to move around and takes up less countertop space. Best of all, choose from seven colors to add a pop of color to your kitchen.
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart: was $459 now $349 @ Amazon
A Tom's Guide favorite, in KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart stand mixer review, we dubbed it the "best kitchen purchase" you can ever make. It beats, whisks, and kneads at 10 different speeds, so you don't have to, reducing recipe times. The bowl is big enough to support 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread at a time. This machine also boasts a 59-point planetary mixing action — fancy words that translate into incredibly mixed ingredients. Plus, it ships with a flat beater, coated dough hook, 6-wire whip, and 1-piece pouring shield.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.