SharkNinja just recalled 1.8 million Foodi pressure cookers after serious burn injuries — see if yours is on the list

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced today (May 1) a recall of over 1.8 million Ninja Foodi OP300 series Multi-Function pressure cookers. Nearly 200,000 cookers have been recalled in Canada.

These devices have multiple functions, including air frying, broiling, baking and pressure cooking.

The cited issue is with the lid of the cooker, which can apparently be opened during cooking, allowing "hot contents to escape" and posing a burn risk.

In general, pressure cooker lids lock until the cooking time is complete, and the lid cannot be released until you vent the pressure and steam.

What's being recalled and why

The affected Foodi cookers were sold in black and have a 6.5-quart capacity. To determine if your pressure cooker is one of the recalled units, locate the model number, which is typically found on the back of the device.

Affected model numbers:

OP300

OP301

OP301A

OP302

OP302BRN

OP302HCN

OP302HAQ

OP302HW

OP302HB

OP305

OP305CO

OP350CO

According to the CPSC, SharkNinja received 106 reports of burn injuries, at least 50 of which were second- or third-degree burns to people's faces and bodies. At least 26 lawsuits were filed against the company.

The cookers were sold between January 2019 and March 2025 for around $200 from multiple retailers, including Amazon, Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart and via the Ninjakitchen.com site.

What to do if you have an OP300 model

To start, you should immediately stop using the pressure cooker function of the device.

SharkNinja says that you should discard the pressure cooking lid. The company is offering a free replacement of the pressure cooking lid, which is "shipped to you at no charge."

It should be noted that, according to SharkNinja, you do not need to discard the entire device, just the lid.

To receive the replacement lid, you need to go to this recall website and fill out the form (look for the green button about halfway down the page). You will need to take a picture of the label on the cooker and upload it to the form. You can also call 800-365-0135 for more information.

SharkNinja says you can use the non-pressure cooker functions without the lid until your replacement arrives.