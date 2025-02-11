The Ninja Swirl is finally here — and we got a first look

The kitchen gadget we've all been waiting (im)patiently for has finally dropped. Ninja's Creami Swirl soft serve ice cream maker officially launched at 9.30am E.T. for $349.99 at Ninja Kitchen, with stock expected to sell out fast.

The Creami Swirl first caught my eye on TikTok, where influencers have been showcasing its Creamify technology which will to turn ice cream mixtures into delectable soft-serve. The Swirl also has an all-new CreamiFit program that's custom-made to work with protein-rich mixes for a smoother and more realistic ice-cream consistency. Perfect for those who want low-sugar, high-protein desserts in minutes.

The Creami Swirl has been highly anticipated by Ninja fans and Creami converts since the brand first teased it in early January, but can it live up to the hype? Tom's Guide got a hands-on look at the Creamify technology, and here's what we thought.

Ninja Creami Swirl: $349.99 at Ninjakitchen Expected to sell out fast, the Ninja Creami Swirl is now available at NinjaKitchen. It features 13 one-touch programs and a soft-serve handle that's designed to dispense up to 4 small cones from one container.

It's also available at Crate and Barrell and Walmart for the same price.

What we know about the Ninja Creami Swirl

We now know a bit more about the Ninja Creami Swirl. For a start, it retails for $349, which is $100 more than the Creami Deluxe and $120 more than the standard Ninja Creami.

It also features two 16 oz. BPA-free pints and lids with your purchase, although if you want to experiment, you can buy more online. These parts are also dishwasher-safe and easy to clean.

You'll still benefit from Ninja's mix-in tech which allows you to first spin your base and then add, say, Oreos for a cookies & cream mix. However, you can't put these mix-in combos through the soft serve dispenser, or you'll risk clogging up your machine.

Fitness enthusiasts adore the Creami because it allows them to freeze protein-rich shakes and create healthy homemade treats that rival store-bought ice cream. And to enhance this experience, Ninja's added a new CreamiFit setting that's designed to work with protein shakes.

Our first impression of the Ninja Creami Swirl

So, after all the hype, is the Creami Swirl really worth it? I'm based in London, approximately 3,461 miles away from Ninja's first-look launch party, so while I refresh the NinjaKitchen.co.uk page for news of the U.K. launch, our U.S. Editor Mike Prospero got hands-on with the Swirl and did some taste-testing for good measure.

"The ice cream and soft serve was fine, but not the best I've had," Mike told me, "which could also come down to the ingredients used. The soft serve didn't have the same creamy mouthfeel as you'd get from a Mr. Softee truck. I also tried a mango pineapple frozen fruit whip and a peanut butter chocolate protein dessert, which I liked more.

One thing to note is that if you plan to use this for a party, you're going to have to make a lot of ice cream in advance. The device only holds a pint at a time, which only gave you about 2-3 soft serves."

Looks like it's worth adding some extra pint containers to your basket if you're planning on buying!

We'll be posting our full review of the Ninja Creami Swirl in the weeks to come, but if you've been desperately waiting to buy Ninja's latest must-have, I'd suggest you act fast. The Ninja Slushi sold out almost immediately when it launched in 2024, and restocks were few and far between.