I've tested the best pizza ovens, and these are the 7 best Black Friday deals I've found

I'm fortunate to live in an area with some of the best pizza in the world, but sometimes I want to try my own hand at making my own pies, with my own ingredients. I've also been lucky enough to test a number of the best pizza ovens, so I know what to look for when it comes to design, performance, and price.

Pizza ovens don't come cheap — even the least expensive model is a couple hundred bucks. Fortunately, there are a lot of Black Friday deals on our favorite models. For example, almost all of Ooni's pizza ovens are currently 20% off at Ooni.com. However, you can also find deals on Ninja and Gozney models below.

Pizza oven deals

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven (★★★★½): was $399 now $299 at Amazon Lowest Price! Our editor Kate Kozuch tested this outdoor electric oven, and loved it for its versatility and ease of use (check out her Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven review). Not only can it make great pizzas, but its internal size and temperature controls also make the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven ideal for smoking wings and many things in between. It's at its lowest price right now.

Solo Pi Prime (★★★★½): was $479 now $469 at Solo Stove I think the Solo Pi Prime is the best pizza oven for newbies; this propane-powered oven is easy to set up and has a temperature-control knob right on the front. Yet, it also gets plenty hot for Neapolitan pies (900+ degrees Fahrenheit), so you can make pizzas with the best of them. This bundle includes everything you need to get started: Two pizza peels, a silicone mat, a cutting blade, and a cover to keep your oven protected against the elements. I've seen this deal go to as low as $449, so you might want to wait.

Gozney Roccbox (★★★★½): was $499 now $399 at Amazon One of our favorite pizza ovens not made by Ooni is currently 20% off on Amazon. This attractive oven comes in silver or green, and gets up to a blazing 950 degrees Fahrenheit. It's not as stylish as Gozney's newer models, but it's the company's least expensive pizza oven. We're also fans of its built-in thermometer. Check out our Gozney Roccbox review

What to look for when buying a pizza oven

If you're new to the world of outdoor pizza ovens, there are a few things you need to consider before buying one.

Fuel source

This is how the oven heats up. There are four main types of fuel used with most pizza ovens: Wood, wood pellets, propane, and electricity.

Of these, propane and electricity are the easiest to use — just plug in the oven to an outlet or hook it up to a gas tank, and you're ready to go. Wood pellets are probably the next easiest. Once they get started, they burn at a consistent temperature; you just have to remember to keep feeding them into your oven. Last, some pizza ovens can burn chunks of wood; this can add a nice flavor to your pizzas, but it's the hardest to maintain, as you have to keep an eye on the wood to make sure it's burning at a consistent temperature.

Oven size

The majority of pizza ovens will come in one of two sizes: 12 or 16 inches. Not surprisingly, the larger the oven, the more it will cost, but the more you'll be able to feed people in one go. (A pizza oven will require a few minutes between each pie so that the pizza stone can get back up to temperature).

Other equipment

In order to complete your pizza-making setup, you'll need some extra gear. Here are four items that I think are essential to making great pizza at home.



