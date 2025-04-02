IKEA's next big smart home upgrade just leaked — this could totally transform your house

IKEA’s new gadget just leaked — and it’s exciting

IKEA Somrig switch and smart lamp
IKEA Somrig switch and smart lamp (Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA has been commonly known for its flat-packed furniture and decor inspiration for years, but is now making its mark with its impressive smart gadgets.

And if you’re already a fan of IKEA’s smart home devices, this will come as good news to you.

A new IKEA smart switch called the Bilresa Dual just leaked on the Thread account of Homewithapple.

The post reveals an image of a two-button switch, and claims the programmable buttons can support Matter-over-Thread.

Homewithapple image from Threads

Homewithapple image from Threads (Image credit: Homewithapple/Threads)

The post ends with, “Currently, still in the internal testing phase at IKEA!” — which all sounds very promising to users.

If the rumors are true, this means that you can pair the switch with your existing smart home devices — via HomeKit, Alexa, SmartThings, Google Home or even Home Assistant. Which could totally transform your home and lifestyle.

IKEA’s Somrig Switch

IKEA Somrig switches on the wall

IKEA Somrig switches on the wall (Image credit: IKEA)

Currently, IKEA has other smart light switches such as Rodret and Somrig. But these are only limited to work with the brand’s own smart gadgets, via the IKEA Home smart app.

For instance, you can instantly turn on lights, raise your blinds when you wake up, schedule your air purifier or even put your favorite playlist on at just a touch of a button.

The app also gives you the option to save your favorite smart product settings, and you can set schedules or manually with a shortcut button.

IKEA Somrig
IKEA Somrig: $9 at IKEA

This shortcut button will control your IKEA smart devices via its Home smart app. From creating the perfect, lighting ambiance and closing your blinds to putting on your relaxing playlist at the end of the day, this handy device will do it all for you.

View Deal

We look forward to an official launch date for the exciting, new Bilresa smart switch.

No doubt when it does arrive, it will certainly be a game-changer for those who can fully integrate it into their existing smart home set-ups.

