IKEA just quietly released a new storage solution — and it's ideal for tiny spaces

News
By
published

IKEA’s latest storage solution is so neat

IKEA LOSHULT Utility cart desk
IKEA LOSHULT Utility cart by desk (Image credit: IKEA)

Whether you have excess clutter or a small room, you can never have enough extra storage. And if you’ve used up every bit of space, IKEA has just released a new storage solution that may solve all of your problems.

IKEA’s LOSHULT utility cart measures just 32.2 tall by 15 inches wide, and features three tiers of shelves with side walls. For portability, it also has heavy-duty caster wheels to easily glide along and can be locked firmly in place.

IKEA LOSHULT Utility cart
IKEA LOSHULT Utility cart: $50 at IKEA

This attractive, pine cart comes with three tiers of storage, and on casters for easy movement. At just 32 by 15 inches, it's perfect for small spaces.

View Deal

There’s much to love about the IKEA LOSHULT utility cart. It’s simple yet solid, the pine wood design is warm, neutral and can fit into any aesthetic. Or if you want to get creative, you can opt to stain or paint the cart a vibrant color of your choice.

In addition, the LOSHULT utility cart is super versatile and can be placed anywhere in the home, for every use. Be it extra storage for your pantry, bathroom, home office essentials or even craft supplies, this is the ultimate storage gem.

Plus, each shelf can support up to 13 pounds (with a maximum 40-pound load) and the open design means everything is easily accessible.

IKEA LOSHULT Utility cart in entryway

IKEA LOSHULT Utility cart in entryway (Image credit: IKEA)

More importantly, the IKEA LOSHULT utility cart is the perfect size to fit into tiny rooms or “dead spaces” around the home — taking up minimal space. And at just $49, that’s a small price to pay to literally double your storage.

So if you’re planning on decluttering for spring, I’d definitely pick one up to help keep your home tidy and organized.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Home News
Cynthia Lawrence
Cynthia Lawrence
Content Editor, Homes

As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features. 

Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.

With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!

