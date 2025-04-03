IKEA just dropped its new line of accessible home products — and it’s surprisingly stylish

When it comes to getting around the home, daily tasks can be more challenging for others.

Which is why IKEA has launched its BÄSINGEN accessibility line to include and support those who have restricted mobility.

The six new products are designed to be more user-friendly to get around the bathroom and kitchen more comfortably.

These include a shower chair, toilet roll holder, towel rail, step-stool with handrail, and shower shelf. All of which are made with function in mind — such as having thicker handles for better grip, non-slip feet and drainage holes for shower use.

What's even more impressive, is that the function hasn't sacrificed IKEA’s trademark style. Making them fit seamlessly into any home interior.

Functionality and style

IKEA BASINGEN toilet roll holder (Image credit: IKEA)

The demand for such inclusive products is certainly a necessity for many homes.

According to CDC data, over 70 million U.S. adults reported to have a disability in 2022, with older adults reporting higher.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I started this project by wanting to learn more about the needs and wishes of people with physical limitations,” says Sarah Fager, Senior Designer, IKEA of Sweden AB. “The products were created to bring great functionality together with a beautiful design.”

The BÄSINGEN line promises to cater for both young and old to offer them more independence around the home — that many of us often take for granted.

IKEA’s BÄSINGEN style

(Image credit: IKEA)

As someone who loves design, I was impressed at how well the BÄSINGEN range successfully balances function and style.

Designed in a dark anthracite color, it still manages to keep to its trademark, Scandi style, and can go well anywhere in the home. Here are just a few of my favorites:

IKEA BÄSINGEN Step stool with handrail, 2-steps: $31.50 at IKEA If you need an extra lift to reach a counter or high kitchen cabinet, this 2-step stool is ideal. It also comes with an easy-grip side rail for support and can be easily stored.

IKEA BÄSINGEN shower shelf: $11 at IKEA I love the sleek curves of this shower shelf, and its handles are designed to make daily showering easier. It also comes with handy holes for drainage.

IKEA BÄSINGEN towel rail: $19 at IKEA With its sleek, minimalist design, this rounded towel rail also offers something to hold on to in the bathroom. I like its soft, rounded design that also prevents potential accidents from bumping into sharp corners.

You can check out the rest of IKEA’s BÄSINGEN line here.