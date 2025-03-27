I test vacuums for a living — here are 5 robot vacuum deals I’d pick up in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Spring is here, and the perfect time to give your home a refresh. And if you want to make light work of chores, the best robot vacuums will handle all the hard work for you.

But while these are known to be costly gadgets, we’ve spotted some incredible deals to grab in Amazon’s Spring Sale. Right now, we’ve seen some great discounts of up to 50% off, and all under $800. This makes a significant saving.

Since I test vacuum cleaners for a living, there’s a lot to be impressed by robot vacs. Not only are they powerful enough to quickly clean up dirt and debris, but you can also get hybrid models that can wash and dry hardwood floors.

So if you’re looking to bag a bargain (and have spotless floors all year round), these are the robot vacuums that I’d pick up right now.

5 top robot vacuum deals

iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was $159 now $118 at Amazon Our favorite cheap robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we rated this our best budget cleaner. We were impressed with its top cleaning performance, especially when picking up stubborn pet hair and kitty litter! Plus, if you have mainly hard floors, you’ll appreciate its fantastic hardwood results. While it lacks all the advanced smart features of premium models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vacuum, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — which is all you really need.

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $298 at Amazon With a 50% discount, this makes this Shark robot vacuum a steal. With impressive suction power, this can easily pick up dirt, debris, and pet hair on all floor types. I like the fact that it has tons of features, including Matrix Clean, precision mapping, AI voice control and a 60-day self-emptying capacity. The Shark AI Ultra has everything needed to keep your home clean and spotless.

Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni C20: was $699 now $399 at Amazon A near 50% discount on one of the popular robot vacuums makes this a great value. This ultra-slim smart vac uses bounce mapping to clean and wash all types of hard floors, so you can set it and forget it. Plus, it comes with a handy Pro-Detangle Comb to remove stubborn hair strands — perfect for pet households. Perhaps my favorite feature is this all-in-one cleaning station, which dries the mop with room-temperature air and has clear water tanks so that you can easily monitor the water levels without opening them - and never get your hands dirty!

Ecovacs Deebot T50 PRO Omni : was $799 now $679 at Amazon This Ecovacs 10-in-1 Omni robot vacuum is impressive. It's the first all-in-one vacuum cleaner and mop that uses hot water to sanitize your floors, which means you'll get cleaner, hygienic surfaces. What's more, it offers hot air drying, auto dustbin emptying, water refilling, dirt detection and more. The included Omni station empties the robot automatically and holds enough dust for up to 75 days without emptying. A win-win!

Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro: was $1,199 now $799 at Amazon If you want a great 2-in-1 combo, the Shark PowerDetect offers the best of everything. It intelligently mops and vacuums your floors for up to 30 days. Just set a schedule and the robot returns to its base to empty the dustbin, wash the mop, and refill the tank automatically. And with a whopping $400 off, I'd say this is certainly a bargain not to be missed!

If you're undecided, check out our guide on which Shark robot vacuum you should buy.