I hate ironing so I tried the $35 steamer gadget instead — here’s what happened

When it comes to household chores, ironing has always been my least favorite. But even though my wardrobe mainly consists of clothing that requires little to no ironing, there is no escaping visible creases or a rogue wrinkle in a shirt. And despite my best efforts, I still struggled to achieve those perfectly pressed garments or trouser pleats.

That’s why I decided to try my luck on this $35 gadget that promises to make light work of melting creases in no time. What’s more, it's lightweight, versatile and you won’t even need to pull out an ironing board for it. But is the handheld clothes steamer a good alternative to ironing? Here’s my verdict.

What is a clothes steamer?

Clothes steamer (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Essentially, this handheld gadget uses continuous steam to instantly remove creases without leaks. Similar to an iron, you fill the water tank before use, and wait some seconds for it to heat up. You can either use it on garments hung up or on a flat surface (with a towel underneath). Most models come with two steam settings, a ‘creaser’ to tackle edges properly, or a brush accessory to relax the fibers of the garment.

What’s more, these are ideal for de-wrinkling curtains or even bedsheets, and make a handy travel tool too.

Using the steamer

While it all sounds very fuss-free, I wondered if it could be the answer to my ironing woes.

Similar to prepping an iron, I filled the water tank, and it wasn’t too long before it started to heat up. Pointing it a few inches away from my hung up shirt (never use a wire hanger), I pressed the button to release a burst of steam and ran it over the garment.

While I was expecting instant results, I still found myself forcing the creases away with the brush tool attached to the steamer. In any case, it did a good job of decreasing the sleeves and larger areas fast. I found it more effective on flat bedsheets, and it removed creases rapidly.

Generally, the steamer was easy to use, but make sure you have a cord that's long enough to reach the garment. If you have limited power sockets, there are a few cordless models available. It was also convenient to just “steam and go” without having to rummage in my utility cupboard for the ironing board. Win-win!

HiLIFE Handheld Clothes Steamer: $35 at Amazon This clothes steamer comes with a 300ml tank. It offers 20 minutes of continuous steam, and its compact, mini size is ideal for traveling.

There were a few caveats, however. It didn’t really tackle garment shoulders, collars or sharp pleats as well as my iron would — because it benefits from the pointed design. Plus, I found garments to be slightly damp afterwards, meaning that I couldn’t wear them immediately, and had to wait for the item to fully dry. Something that I could easily do after a quick iron.

Another thing to bear in mind is it produces a lot of steam, especially on a high setting. So always open a window or door to allow proper ventilation — else it will end up feeling like a sauna!

Verdict

Pressing shirt with a clothes steamer (Image credit: HiLife)

For garments that only require a quick once-over like t-shirts, trousers or if you want to tackle bed linen and curtains, this handy gadget will get the job done well. It’s far more convenient to use than an iron, and will save you valuable time.

However, if you need a more pristine press that requires a bit more attention to detail, then an iron would be more suitable. So, while a clothes steamer has its pros and cons, I won’t be ditching my trusted iron anytime soon — reluctantly!