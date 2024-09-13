3 worst places to put your washing machine, according to experts

Whether you’re upgrading to the best washing machine , or simply trying to maximize on space, knowing the right places for your washing machine is essential. And while we have to consider the necessary plumbing and pipework factors, we don’t often think about the right location/placement.

If you’re not fortunate to have a separate utility room or large space, it can be easy to overlook this, and just place it wherever convenient. However, there are a few, common places that are just not ideal for a washing machine, according to experts. Be it a safety precaution or interior design fail, these places are high-risk and a firm no-no.

So, if you want to make laundry days a breeze, be sure to avoid these places you should never put a washing machine — and the best places.

3 worst places to put your washing machine

1. Upstairs

Mopping up water from a washing machine (Image credit: Shutterstock)

You might have a spare room upstairs that you want to convert into a laundry room, however, experts warn against this. “It may be really convenient to not have to travel all around the house from the bedroom or bathroom (where clothes are usually changed) to the area where they will be cleaned just to deposit them for washing — but this location can also cause the most damage to your home,” states Josh Rudin, Owner of ASAP Restoration LLC.

“Should a water damage catastrophe of any kind occur. When upstairs laundry rooms flood, they tend to take out all of the rooms to the side and blow them as well. This may mean that your entire house becomes unlivable with water damage repair work being done, or worse, when you don’t notice a leak and it turns into mold everywhere in the home.”

In addition, you don’t want to spend a small fortune on repair work and renovation. So it’s best to leave the washing machine or dryer unit downstairs, away from communal areas ideally.

2. Entryway

Console table and coat and shoe storage in a modern entryway, showing wooden flooring with a rug (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have a compact kitchen or lack a laundry room, you might be tempted to place your washing machine in your entryway instead. However, this might be more problematic in the long-term. This is especially the case if you’re running a large household or often host guests.

“While it may seem like a good idea to get the washer and dryer units out of the way of most daily activities, what really ends up happening, when these machines are put into the hallway, is that they are out of sight, but not out of the way,” agrees Rudin. “The problem arises when you have to actually do laundry, and then it becomes a production in the middle of the hallway, where there isn’t enough room to walk.”

What’s more, the entryway is the first thing we see when we enter any home — so a washing machine tucked away or under the stairs can ruin the overall aesthetic.

If you do want to make a grand impression though, check out these entryway ideas to impress guests or try these space-saving ideas to organize shoes in your entryway.

3. Open-plan living spaces

Open-plan living space (Image credit: Shutterstock)

This might come as a surprise, since many homes have open-plan spaces. However, experts suggest this isn’t the best place to put a washing machine. “I know I might be going against the tide here, but the worst place for a washing machine is the kitchen, especially in an open plan space,” says Margherita Thumiger, Founder and Senior Architect Partner at Studio 29 Architects ltd.

“Nothing is so off-putting than having to listen to the washing machine going while eating a meal or trying to relax or watch a movie. Even the smallest apartment has a corner, a hall, or a cupboard that can be converted into a small utility area.”

And while we can’t move homes to solve this problem, there are some clever ways around this. “A reduced depth washer can be a life saver, as a combined washer dryer of good quality. We often design “utility cupboards” where there is not enough space for a utility room. In a small internal space of 1.20 meter wide and 65cm deep, a washing machine and tumble drier fit side by side. A simple worktop can be fitted above them, very useful for folding clothes or even as a small ironing station. Above the top, plenty of shelves for cleaning products. If opting for a combined washer-dryer, the space by the side of the appliance can house a big laundry basket.”

3 best places to put your washing machine

1. Mud room

A laundry room with a washing machine, laundry hamper, chair, plant and shelves (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether you’re fortunate to have a laundry room or transforming an existing room, a mud room is the best space for a washing machine.

“A mud room is essentially the same thing as a laundry room, except that it’s also the place where you put your dirty shoes and boots,” states Rubin. “While mud rooms are becoming less common in new homes these days, older models still have these spots, and if you aren’t big into avoiding mud, you can easily repurpose this room for doing the laundry.

As a side benefit, these rooms are usually placed next to the garage or an outside door of some kind, so that even if the worst happens and you come home to a flood, chances are good that it will just flood into the garage or outdoors where it won’t cause as much damage.”

In addition, if you have enough space, it’s quite easy to build your own mud room. “If you have a long bathroom, separate a small section at the entrance or at the end and place the washing machine there,” suggests Thumiger, “90cm will be enough, as the washing machine is only 60cm wide and the partition about a few shelves to house all the cleaning products. The shelves need only to be 25-30cm deep, which will leave enough space for a rail to be hung in front of them from the ceiling. This is very useful to hang shirts waiting to be ironed, or to air jumpers before putting them back in the drawers.”

You might also want to know these 3 laundry hacks will make your life easier.

2. Basement

Basement door at the bottom of stairs (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The basement is also another good place to store your washing machine, dryer and other laundry essentials. “If you have a basement, this is one of the more common locations to put the washer and dryer units,” states Rubin. “This is a great spot because it is safe from most forms of damage, it’s out of the way, and if the worst does occur, it’s easier to clean up water from a basement than it is from a whole home that’s flooded.”

Just as long as you avoid these things you should never store in the basement.

3. Garage

Clean and tidy garage (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similarly, the garage is another low-risk place to keep a washing machine. "The garage is a perfect place to put a washer and dryer unit because it stands little chance of encountering any damage if a catastrophe of any kind happens,” agrees Rubin, "and it usually already has the necessary power hookups like a 240v or dedicated gas line."

"Alternatively, if you don’t have the space for a traditional washer and dryer unit in your home, you can opt for a portable one that can do very small amounts of both.”

Just avoid these things you should never store in your garage, and you might benefit from these 11 storage hacks to get your garage organized.