Hurry! This top Eufy robot vacuum mop is nearly 50% off for Amazon's Spring Sale

If you want to make cleaning chores a breeze (without having to lift a finger), the best robot mops are a great investment. But while these are known to be costly, we’ve spotted an incredible deal to grab for Amazon’s Spring Sale.

Right now, the Eufy Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Omni C20 has just dropped to $399 on Amazon from $699. That’s an incredible discount of $200, saving you serious cash for a top-notch robot vac.

Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni C20: was $699 now $399 at Amazon A near 50% discount on one of the popular robot vacuums makes this great value. This ultra slim smart vac uses bounce mapping to clean and wash all types of hard floors, so you can set it and forget it. Plus, it comes with a handy Pro-Detangle Comb to get rid of stubborn hair strands — perfect for pet households.

If, like myself, you have mainly hard floors to clean, it can often be a chore to fill up and carry a bucket and mop around the home. The Eufy Omni C20 not only has 7,000 Pa suction to tackle both carpets and hard floors with ease, but can wash your floors, too.

Additionally, this all-in-one cleaning station dries the mop with room-temperature air and has clear water tanks so that you can easily monitor the water levels without opening them. Plus, it self-empties and cleans itself so you’ll never have to get your hands dirty.

As with all robot vacuums, you can control the Eufy Omni C20 remotely via an app that can be used with Alexa and Google Assistant to set your tracking routes and cleaning schedules. This way you can put your feet up while it does all the hard work for you!

The C20's slim design means that it can easily glide under low-rise furniture, while its super quiet operation means that you don't have to go to another room just to watch TV. In addition, it will auto-return to its charging base once the battery runs low, and then resume cleaning when it gets to 80%.

So if you want ultimate hands-free cleaning this season, the Eufy Robot Vacuum and Mop literally has all bases covered. At almost half price, this excellent deal isn’t likely to last long, so you’d better be quick!