Hurry! Get 10% off Levoit vacuums and air purifiers
Levoit just extended its Black Friday sale
There's just a few days left till the holidays and if you're still looking for deals, I've spotted an excellent sitewide sale courtesy of Levoit.
For a limited time, you can take 10% off sitewide at Levoit via coupon code "TOM10". The coupon is applicable on vacuums, air purifiers, and more. It's one of the best Levoit coupon codes we've seen.
Levoit sale: 10% off sitewide @ Levoit
From vacuums to air purifiers, you can get 10% off sitewide at Levoit right now via coupon code "TOM10". The coupon can be used on devices such as t he LVAC-200 (pictured), which is a premium vacuum without the premium price tag. It features an anti-tangle brush, 5-stage filtration system, lightweight design, and up to a 50-minute battery life.
From air purifiers and vacuums to humidifiers and tower fans, this Levoit coupon code can be used sitewide. For instance, it can be use on the LVAC-200 cordless vacuum cleaner. It features an anti-tangle brush that makes it easy to vacuum long hair, 5-stage filtration system which picks up pet fur and up to a 50-minute battery life.
In addition to vacuums, you can also use our coupon to take 10% off air purifiers. For instance, the Vital 200S is a smart air purifier with a 3-stage filtration system, infrared dust sensor, and support for voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant. It's designed to clean rooms that are up to 1800 sq. ft.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.