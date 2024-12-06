Hurry! Get 10% off Levoit vacuums and air purifiers

There's just a few days left till the holidays and if you're still looking for deals, I've spotted an excellent sitewide sale courtesy of Levoit.

For a limited time, you can take 10% off sitewide at Levoit via coupon code "TOM10". The coupon is applicable on vacuums, air purifiers, and more. It's one of the best Levoit coupon codes we've seen.

Levoit sale: 10% off sitewide @ Levoit

In addition to vacuums, you can also use our coupon to take 10% off air purifiers. For instance, the Vital 200S is a smart air purifier with a 3-stage filtration system, infrared dust sensor, and support for voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant. It's designed to clean rooms that are up to 1800 sq. ft.