How to clean up glitter — 5 hacks that actually work

As someone who treats the holiday season as an excuse to cover everything in sparkles, I've learned that glitter is the gift that keeps on giving — usually for months after you want it to.

Whether you're crafting with the family, getting ready for a festive party, or dealing with the aftermath of opening those sparkly Christmas cards, glitter, has an uncanny ability to spread everywhere. But have no fear, I've discovered several foolproof methods to banish these stubborn sparkles from your home.

After years of trial and error (and finding glitter in my coffee months later), I've perfected these cleaning techniques that will help you restore your space to its pre-sparkle glory. Let's dive into how you can banish glitter from your home, for good.

1. Start with a thorough vacuum (Image: © Shutterstock) First, clear the area and ensure your vacuum's filter is clean — this is crucial for maximum suction power. Use the vacuum's hose attachment for better precision and work in systematic overlapping strokes. Don't forget to empty the vacuum canister or bag afterward to prevent glitter from being redistributed later.

2. Master the tape technique (Image: © Pexels) Grab a roll of wide tape (duct tape works best, but packing tape is also effective). Press the sticky side firmly against the glittery surface and peel back slowly. Create a makeshift glitter-catching mitt by wrapping tape around your hand, sticky side out, for larger areas.

3. Try the balloon trick (Image: © Pexels) For stubborn carpet glitter, inflate a balloon and rub it against your hair or a wool sweater to create static electricity. Roll the balloon slowly over the glittery area. The static charge will attract and lift the sparkles. This works especially well on synthetic carpets and rugs.

4. Bring out the lint roller (Image: © Shutterstock) Use a lint roller for fabric surfaces and clothing. Work in small sections and replace the adhesive sheets frequently for best results. For delicate fabrics, test the lint roller on an inconspicuous area first to ensure it won't damage the material.

5. Use oil for skin (Image: © Shutterstock) For persistent glitter on skin, apply a small amount of baby oil or coconut oil to a cotton ball or pad. Gently wipe the affected area — the oil helps break the glitter's grip on your skin. Follow up with regular soap and water to remove any oily residue.

