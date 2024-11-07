The Blink Outdoor 4 security camera now works from up to 400 feet away; here's how

The Blink Outdoor 4 has long been on our list of the best security cameras for its low price, long battery life, and small size. However, like most cameras of its ilk, you have to keep it within range of your Wi-Fi in order to stream or save video to the cloud.

However, Blink is introducing the Blink Sync Module XR for the Blink Outdoor 4 that will extend the range of the camera to as much as 400 feet. There are a couple of caveats, though. Here's everything you need to know about the new accessory.

Blink Sync Module XR: Price and availability

The Blink Sync Module XR goes on sale today (Nov. 7) in the U.S. and Canada for $59.99 (CA$79.99). For a limited time, Blink is also bundling a Blink Outdoor 4 for free with the purchase of a Sync Module XR.

Blink Sync Module XR: How it works

All of Blink's wireless cameras, such as the Outdoor 4, need to connect to a Blink Sync module to send and receive data, but the cameras also need to be connected to your Wi-Fi network to transmit video footage.

The Blink Sync Module XR uses a newer version of Blink's proprietary network to not only send data, but video as well, which means you can mount your camera as much as 400 feet away from the module.

However, don't expect a full 1080p stream at that distance; rather, the Sync Module XR has two settings, XR and XR Plus. The XR setting, which is good for up to 250 feet, will stream video at 720p. The XR Plus mode, which extends the range to 400 feet, drops the resolution to 360p.

If you have your Blink camera connected to your Wi-Fi, though, you can still stream video at the camera's full resolution.

Unfortunately, the Outdoor 4 can't switch automatically between modes; you have to manually select which mode you want in the Blink app. And, while you can pair up to 10 Blink cameras per module, only two of the cameras can use the XR network.

Similar to the existing Blink Sync Module, the Sync Module XR will support local storage via a microSD card slot, which can accept cards up to 256GB. It has also been updated with a USB-C port for power.

Blink Sync Module XR: Outlook

Being able to extend the range of your security cameras — even if at a lower resolution — further makes the case for the Blink Outdoor 4 being the best budget outdoor security camera.

By comparison, Arlo's base station can connect to its cameras at a max range of 300 feet, albeit at their full resolution. Arlo's cameras and its subscription plans are more expensive, so Blink's new Sync Module XR looks like a good, cheap alternative. We're looking forward to testing it for ourselves.