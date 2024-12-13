New Jersey drone sightings controversy — everything we know so far

There's something strange happening in New Jersey with all these drone sightings. People keep spotting them flying around, and no one seems to have a good explanation for what they are or where they're coming from.

Could they be part of an elaborate prank? Is another country spying on the U.S. with them? Is it aliens? Unfortunately, we don't have the answer to all of these questions. Here's what we do know about the New Jersey drones controversy so far.

What are the drones?

Unexplained drones spotted over New Jersey for weeks - YouTube Watch On

This is perhaps the most pressing question regarding the New Jersey drone sightings. Unfortunately, it's also a question we don't have a reliable answer for. We don't even know that they're drones, as some have said they're simply manned aircraft flying legally.

We now have more questions about these flying craft's origins than answers. Even Government officials in the area are frustrated by the situation. For example, Montvale, New Jersey, Mayor Mike Ghassali left a Wednesday law enforcement briefing feeling “very disappointed." Assembly members in the same area put out a release saying they are “frustrated by a lack of information and answers regarding the drones.”

We know they're something in the sky in New Jersey. We know lots of people have seen them.

When and where are the drones being seen

A DJI drone, which is probably quite a bit smaller than the ones being seen in New Jersey.

We first started hearing reports of drone sightings in mid-November near Morris County in New Jersey. That's almost an entire month of weird drone sightings in the area. “We have reports from the public and law enforcement dating back several weeks,” said the FBI field office in Newark on December 3.

The Picatinny Arsenal Police Department confirmed 11 reports of evening drone activity between November 13 and December 6 near the Wharton-based facility, which aligns with the mid-November timeline.

Following the initial reports, we continued to see them appear in Morris County and expanded to Somerset shortly after.

Outside of random citizen reports, the U.S. Coast Guard told The Associated Press, "Multiple low-altitude aircraft were observed in the vicinity of one of our vessels near Island Beach State Park." Coast Guard Lt. Luke Pinneo made the report, which is a little more credible, coming from someone in the armed forces.

What's the response?

There's been enough of these drone sightings that government officials have had to step in and respond.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he is pressing the federal government for more answers. “Based on everything we know, there is no public safety risks we’re aware of,” Murphy told WBGO on Wednesday.

He continued, “Is it frustrating to have no answers? Is it frustrating to not have a source for these things? Yes."

Interestingly, in one breath, officials are saying there's no threat to the public and also that they don't have answers. So it's fair to ask whether citizens are safe without knowing what the drones are or where they came from.

“Until you know the origin and what these drones’ intent is, how can you tell me there’s no imminent threat?” Mayor Tony Perry of Middletown, New Jersey, told CNN.

“There are tons of these drones flying over the state of New Jersey and we don’t know where they are coming from, where they are going to and who is flying them,” Republican Assemblyman Brian Bergen said to CNN.

For now, the response appears to be more investigating and trying to figure out what's taking place.

What to do if you see a drone

If you happen upon one of these drones (or whatever they ultimately are), FBI-Newark and the NJ State Police want you to report what you've seen so they can investigate further.

Local officials from New Jersey’s Morris and Somerset counties put out a press release regarding the matter. “The FBI-Newark and the NJ State Police are asking for the public to report any information related to the recent sightings of possible drones. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit it online at tips.fbi.gov. Citizens can also upload videos through the latter website,” the release said.