We love this budget-friendly office chair's breathability — and it's over $100 off right now

Mesh seats and backrests are commonplace on the best office chairs these days, but that doesn't mean you need to pay top dollar for those features. While they're hard to track down, there are certainly a good few budget picks that make the most of this tech without sacrificing quality elsewhere. One example is SIHOO's Doro C300, which gives you mesh top-to-bottom as well as a headrest.

Right now, you can get the SIHOO Doro C300 Office Chair on sale for $239 at Amazon. This the same price we saw on Black Friday, so there's no telling when this sale will end or how much stock remains. All we know is that we can vouch for this chair as a reliable budget option, and we think any chance to knock a third off its price is worth a look.

If you're tired of old foam cushions that feel like they lose your life after you sit in them too much, you might find some relief in the springy, breathable qualities of mesh. With this budget chair from Sihoo, you get it in both the seat cushion and the backrest. And for an added bonus, you get a headrest included.

This chair isn't our favorite Sihoo model — we really like the futuristic-looking S300 — but it has many of the same features for well below half the price. You still get breezy mesh, pronounced lumbar support, and a sturdy metal base.

It's best to act fast if you want to secure this deal, as it's been running since as far back as Black Friday. But if you need more convincing, you can also check out our SIHOO Doro C300 review.