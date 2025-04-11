Tineco's Floor One S6 Stretch has been an absolute gamechanger for my hardwood floors, and now it's AU$300 off

I hate cleaning… Well, that might be a bit of an overstatement, but for me, there's no worse feeling than starting my week with a messy house. And while I love a good 'Sunday Reset', I still hate dragging out my corded vacuum cleaner and stick mop to scrub my hardwood floors.

And that's where this newfound addition to my Sunday routine steps in… Meet the Tineco Floor One S6 Stretch, a wet-dry vacuum that extends so low, it can get under most furniture. I've had my hands on this bad boy since January, and it's ultimately changed my life for the better.

Gone are the days of vacuuming and scrubbing to get every iota of debris off the hard floors in my house. The Floor One S6 Stretch cuts the mind-numbing routine in half by sucking up both wet and dry messes with its turbo suction power. It even flash-dries the floors to make them a walkable zone instantly, so there's no need to play 'The Floor is Lava'.

Right now, the Tineco Floor One S6 Stretch has been slashed by a massive 33%, bringing it down to an all-time low of just AU$599 on Amazon. Other Tineco wet-dry vacuums have also been discounted on the brand’s Amazon storefront, but you'll need to act fast to bag a bargain. These models, including the S6 Stretch, are only available while stocks last.

Tineco Floor One S6 Stretch: was AU$899 now AU$599.98 at Amazon Save AU$299.02 Tineco's floor washer, the S6 Stretch, packs a mighty punch when cleaning up spills on hard floors. It effortlessly cleans tough messes and fast-dries them. It also comes with a self-drying brush roll that allows you to clean again in minutes. The floor washer can lie almost completely flat, cleaning dust under beds and in tight spaces. Now discounted by AU$299.02, this combo wet-dry vac deal is hard to pass up.

One of the Floor One S6 Stretch's best features is that it can lie completely flat and get down to a height of just 13cm, allowing it to reach under most furniture to pick up any hidden dust. I’ve found this to be particularly helpful when I don't want to move bulky pieces, like my couch or my entertainment console, for a quick floor tidy.

The floor washer overall is incredibly compact, easily maneuverable and offers around 40 minutes of run time post-charge. It also houses separate dirty and clean water tanks. The water tanks themselves are easy to pop out and empty, with the dirty tank located at the front of the device. I did have some teething issues with the water tanks, as the dirty tank does come with a filter that clicks into the top. If that filter isn't clicked in correctly or isn't placed in the tank at all, the machine can spit out extra dirty water at the end of a clean. This is an easy fix, though, and for me, it served as a gentle reminder to not undo my hard work by forgetting to put the filter in.

So if you're like me and want to simplify your cleaning routine, there's no better time to pick up the Tineco Floor One S6 Stretch.