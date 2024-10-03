Nutribullet just released its smartest blender ever, at a surprisingly low price

Nutribullet has just launched its new SmartSense blender that takes the guesswork out of making delicious smoothies, soups, dips and sauces. It automatically detects the ingredients in the blender and adjusts the speed, time and function to deliver a perfect lump-free blend every time. Could it be one of the best blenders on the market?

Our Senior Home Editor Millie Fender thinks so. “I've never seen a blender that can automatically adjust its settings depending on what you've added to the blending jug, so it has the potential to be one of the smartest blenders on the market.”

With 1400 watts of power and 5 variable speed settings, with pulse for added control, it’s got the precision to make alternative flours, nut and seed butters and fully emulsified plant milks, without the need for straining. Imagine enjoying home-made, dairy-free alternatives made without the mess? What's more, the Nutribullet SmartSense costs $119, so it's a promising new release that won't break the bank.

Nutribullet SmartSense 5-speed full-size blender: $119 @ Amazon

This smart blender from Nutribullet senses the load and automatically adjusts the speed, time and functions to deliver a smooth result, without intervention. Enjoy perfectly blended nut flours and milks without the lumps.

What's new?

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

This new blender is designed for hot and cold liquids, with a full-sized pitcher that features a pouring spout and vented lid to safely handle homemade soups and hot beverages. What’s more, the pitcher and lid is dishwasher safe, making the clean-up super quick. Although it's always good to know how to clean a NutriBullet blender.

What makes this latest Nutribullet blender so impressive is the price. At $119, it's only $10 less than the Nutribullet Blender Combo, which also comes with a personal blending attachment, but without SmartSense.

In comparison, Ninja's BN751 Professional Plus DUO is available for the same price at Amazon. Although it shares the same power level and offers 5 blending settings, it doesn't offer a smart display or an automatic blending setting, which could make the SmartSense a smarter choice.

We'll be putting the SmartSense through its paces in our testing lab over the next few weeks, but for now, we're cautiously optimistic that it will punch well above its price point.

Go for an upgrade

Apart from the standard SmartSense configuration, you can also purchase the Blender Combo, which includes two single-serve blending cups measuring 24 oz and 32 oz, and a deluxe extractor blade.

The Nutribullet SmartSense blender is available in three colorways — black, gunmetal and white — and has a satin finish. It’s available right now from Amazon and direct from Nutribullet for $119. The SmartSense Combo Pack is available from Amazon and Nutribullet for $149.